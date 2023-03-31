All Sections
Here are the 15 Scottish celebrities you would most like to share a drink with. Cr: Getty Images

Best Scottish Celebrities 2023: Here are the 15 famous celebs from Scotland you would most like to get pint with

Which Scottish celebrity they would most like to share a drink with? We asked Scotsman readers and here is who they chose.

By Graham Falk
Published 11th Nov 2022, 14:05 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 09:57 BST

Ever wondered what it would be like to share a quiet drink and some deep conversation with your favourite actor or musician? Of course you have!

Scotland is awash with some real a-list celebrities, and many of them appear to have some outstanding wit and personality to boot.

With this in mind, we thought we would ask Scotsman readers which famous Scottish faces they would most like to ensure a quick pint and a conversation with, and here were the top 15 responses.

Scotland's greatest ever comedian, it was no surprise to see the Big Yin come out on top when it came to which Scottish celebrity you would like to have a drink with.

1. Sir Billy Connolly

Scotland's greatest ever comedian, it was no surprise to see the Big Yin come out on top when it came to which Scottish celebrity you would like to have a drink with. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell

Outlander star Sam Heughan as seen his popularity soar over the past few years. One reader noted they would "savour every moment" of a drink with Sam!

2. Sam Heughan

Outlander star Sam Heughan as seen his popularity soar over the past few years. One reader noted they would "savour every moment" of a drink with Sam! Photo: Bryan Bedder

There were plenty of readers who said they would walk 500 miles to share a drink with Scottish duo The Proclaimers.

3. The Proclaimers

There were plenty of readers who said they would walk 500 miles to share a drink with Scottish duo The Proclaimers. Photo: Ian Gavan

The 26-year-old Glaswegian has enjoyed a meteoric rise owing to his mix of emotional song writing and comedic social media posts. Unsurprisingly, he features high on this list.

4. Lewis Capaldi

The 26-year-old Glaswegian has enjoyed a meteoric rise owing to his mix of emotional song writing and comedic social media posts. Unsurprisingly, he features high on this list. Photo: Tristan Fewings

