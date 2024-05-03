Arguably the biggest event in the fashion world each year, the Met Gala will soon be upon us for 2024.

Traditionally taking place on the first Monday in May, the world’s biggest stars take to the iconic red carpet (that isn’t always red) in their best, and often weirdest, looks.

Dressing to fit a specific theme - this year it’s Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion - the Met Gala raises funds for the Costume Institute at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.

So if you’re among those at home who enjoy witnessing the ‘Oscars of fashion’, here’s everything you need to know about the 2024 Met Gala.

When is the Met Gala?

The 2024 Met Gala will take place on Monday, May 6.

It has been held on the first Monday in May every year since 2005 with the exception of 2020, when the event was cancelled as a result of the Covid pandemic. Instead it was held in September, 2021.

US rapper Doja Cat arrives for the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Image: Getty

What time is the Met Gala in the UK?

The red carpet for the 2024 Met Gala will begin at 11pm on Monday, May 6 in the UK.

Guests are expected to start arriving around 10pm, with the event starting from 6pm (EST) in New York.

Where to watch the Met Gala?

The 2024 Met Gala will be livestreamed on Vogue’s website, as well as across its social media channels including YouTube and TikTok.

In addition, many of the stars who will be in attendance will be sharing sneak peeks of their own looks on social media such as Instagram and X, so it’s worth keeping your eyes peeled.

Who are this year’s hosts?

English actress Gwendoline Christie will host this year’s Met Gala, alongside TV personality La La Anthony and model Ashley Graham.

In addition, American YouTuber, podcaster and business owner Emma Chamberlain will return as Vogue’s Met Gala special correspondent for the fourth year in a row.

Emma Chamberlain will act as Vogue's Met Gala 2024 special correspondent. Image: Getty

Met Gala theme 2024

The theme of this year’s Met Gala is Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. It’s based on the spring 2024 exhibition at the Costume Institute where around 50 historically significant garments, which are too fragile to be worn again, will be on display.

As a result, the dress code for this year’s guests is “The Garden in Time”.

Inspired by a 1962 short story of the same name by JG Ballard, the tale follows a Count and Countess who live in an unnamed paradise with an beautiful garden which comes under threat. By the end of the story, the garden has gone from full of flowers and crystal like foliage to empty and full of thorns.

Historical garments are displayed at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's announcement of the Costume Institute's spring 2024 exhibition, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" in New York on November 8, 2023.

As such, there has been plenty of speculation as to how Met Gala attendees will interpret this theme.

Stripped down, the theme centres on “fleeting beauty” which means we could see plenty of florals but perhaps with a twist - as, in the words of Miranda Priestly from The Devil Wears Prada, “Florals? For Spring? Groundbreaking.”

Instead, stylists could take inspiration from the text itself such as the Count’s style or references to Mozart and Bach. Alternatively, some may pull from the items on display in the exhibition with its broader concepts including the passage of time, elements from a bygone era or subthemes of land, sea and sky.

Who is on the guest list?

Plenty of familiar faces will take to the Met Gala 2024 red carpet, with this year’s co-chairs including Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya and Anna Wintour. In addition, British designer and Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson will be an honorary chair for the evening alongside TikTok CEO Shou Chew.

US rapper A$AP Rocky and Rihanna arrived fashionably late to the 2023 Met Gala.

The full Met Gala guest list is often kept under wraps, however stars such as Rihanna, a Met Gala favourite, and her partner A$AP Rocky are expected to attend. Other celebrities who are may make an appearance on the night include Blake Lively, Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian and Lady Gaga.