Some of the world’s biggest celebrities have served up iconic looks during the 2025 Met Gala, one of the biggest nights in fashion.
The annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s costume institute takes place on the first Monday in May, with this year’s theme linked to the current exhibition Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.
Inspired by the history of Black dandyism, it is the first time since 2003 that the gala focused exclusively on menswear with with stars asked to follow the dress code “Tailored for You”.
With so many famous faces in attendance, here we round up some of the night’s best looks, from Rihanna - who took the opportunity to announce her third pregnancy - to Scottish-Rwandan actor Ncuti Gatwa.
Here are 38 of the best looks from the 2025 Met Gala.