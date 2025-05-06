Some of the world’s biggest celebrities have served up iconic looks during the 2025 Met Gala, one of the biggest nights in fashion.

The annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s costume institute takes place on the first Monday in May, with this year’s theme linked to the current exhibition Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.

Inspired by the history of Black dandyism, it is the first time since 2003 that the gala focused exclusively on menswear with with stars asked to follow the dress code “Tailored for You”.

With so many famous faces in attendance, here we round up some of the night’s best looks, from Rihanna - who took the opportunity to announce her third pregnancy - to Scottish-Rwandan actor Ncuti Gatwa.

Here are 38 of the best looks from the 2025 Met Gala.

1 . Ncuti Gatwa Scottish-Rwandan actor Ncuti Gatwa attending the 2025 Met Gala | Getty Images

2 . Anna Wintour, Colman Domingo, and Lewis Hamilton. Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, US actor Colman Domingo, and F1 driver Lewis Hamilton arrive for the 2025 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025, in New York. | AFP via Getty Images

3 . Zendaya US actress Zendaya attending the 2025 Met Gala. | Getty Images

4 . Colman Domingo US actor Colman Domingo arrives for the 2025 Met Gala | AFP via Getty Images