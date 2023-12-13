Andre Braugher's 11 best quotes as Captain Holt in Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Andre Braugher brought a unique gravitas to each of his roles, even in comedies such as Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Here are some of his best quotes as Captain Holt.

Andre Braugher's character Captain Holt was a fan favourite. Image: Getty

Many are in mourning following the news of Andre Braugher’s death, aged 61.

The actor's breakout role was in TV drama Homicide: Life on the Street as Detective Frank Pembleton in 1992. Braugher earned his first Emmy for his work on the show in 1998, carving out a niche for himself as an actor who typically played characters with titles.

But in Brooklyn Nine-Nine he was able to play to his strengths in a completely unique way. As Captain Raymond Holt in Brooklyn Nine-Nine he quickly became a fan favourite for his deadpan delivery and dry humour.

However, as the show developed so too did Braugher's role.

The showrunners began to understand just what Andre Braugher brought to the table: they had an actor who could deliver the most absurd lines with the drama and gravitas of Shakespeare.

Ultimately, Braugher's performance as made Holt established him as one of the best characters in Brooklyn Nine-Nine - as well as one of the most quotable among the pack.

Here are 12 of Andre Braugher's best quotes as Captain Holt in Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

1. BONE!

“How dare you, Detective Diaz. I am your superior officer! …Bone! What happens in my bedroom Detective Diaz is none of your business. Bone! Don’t ever speak to me like that again.”

2. Vindication!

After spending hours making a balloon arch for Rosa's wedding to Adrian Pimento in season four, Captain Holt spends all day making a balloon arch for her only to be told that no one liked it. He dramatically pops balloons at the venue before sequestering the arch into his office, where Rosa finally sees it. She compliments the display and Holt, victoriously, yells: "Vindication!"

3. Hot Damn!

Detective Santiago, for the first time in her career, is late to the office. To mark the occasion, her co-workers are guessing what could have possible made her late. When Holt's guess of being delayed at the bank proves correct, his stoic demeanour breaks as he celebrates: "Hot damn!"

4. You took the wrong fluffy boy.

Impressively, Andre Braugher is able to make the line: "You took the wrong fluffy boy!" sound threatening.

5. You're not Cheddar. You're just some common b****.

During one of Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Halloween heist episodes, Captain Holt enlists his beloved dog Cheddar to assist him. However, his plans are foiled when he realises that the Corgi who approaches him isn't Cheddar. Captain Holt declares: "Wait a minute. This isn't the championship cummerbund. This is some common cummerbund. And you're not Cheddar. You're just some common b****."

6. Yas Queen.

In one memorable scene, while bickering with Terry to avoid taking out a motorcycle, Captain Holt him by asking if his life matters less than his because he doesn't "conform to society's heteronormative, child-centric ideals", and when Terry asks him if he's pulling the "gay card", Holt very seriously replies: "Yas queen."

7. No one will ever believe you.

Holt's team comes together to guess how he hurt his wrist during one cold open of Brooklyn Nine-Nine. He lies to the group, before approaching Detective Peralta to offer how he really hurt himself: hula hooping. He shows Jake pictures, who asks delighted: "Why are you telling me this?"

Andre Braugher nails Holt's smug statement: "Because no one will ever believe you."

8. Everything Is Garbage.

Dealing with a promotion, Captain Holt ends up in a dark place while at his replacement's funeral. He decides to give a speech with a "message of hope" after a few drinks.

"Everything is garbage. You find something you care about, then it's taken from you. Your colleague, your dream job, your mango yoghurt. Never love anything. That's the lesson."

9. Why is no one having a good time? I specifically requested it.

Another of Holt's best lines: "Why is no one having a good time? I specifically requested it."

10. You know me. I see a pair of thick, weighty breasts, and all logic flies out the window.

While undercover with Detective Peralta, Holt must step outside of his comfort zone - pretending to be a straight man. There are many great lines throughout the episode, but this quote to Holt's walking group - "You know me. I see a pair of thick, weighty breasts, and all logic flies out the window." - is certainly up there.

11. Every time someone steps up and says who they are, the world becomes a better, more interesting place.

While Andre Braugher was excellent at delivering Captain Holt's deadpan humour, he was just as adept during more emotional moments.