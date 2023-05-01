All Sections
Where does Love Again and Outlander star Sam Heughan rank in the actors rich list? (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for ReedPop)

Who is the richest actor in the world in 2023? Top 21 richest Scottish actors in the world, Sam Heughan net worth

Here are 21 of the richest actors from Scotland. From Outlander heartthrob Sam Heughan to James McAvoy.

By Graham Falk
Published 30th Nov 2022, 11:05 BST
Updated 1st May 2023, 12:59 BST

There’s a lot more to Scotland than stunning scenery and a can of Irn Bru – after all there is a reason that it is home to some of world’s best actors.

Scotland has produced more than its fair share of Hollywood icons over the years and continues to reel off some of the world’s most loved entertainers.

But which of Scotland’s leading actors have found their undeniable talent has brought them the biggest net worth?

According to CelebrityNetWorth these are the 18 Scottish actors with the highest net worth.

Paisley born actor Gerard Butler is best known for his role in 300 and has a reported net worth of $80 million. The Scot recently starred in Plane - one of 2023's biggest blockbusters.

1. Gerard Butler - $80 million

Paisley born actor Gerard Butler is best known for his role in 300 and has a reported net worth of $80 million. The Scot recently starred in Plane - one of 2023's biggest blockbusters. Photo: Handout

Glasgow born comedian, actor and presenter Craig Ferguson is known for his role in The Big Tease and cult TV hit Red Dwarf and has a reported net worth of $30 million.

2. Craig Ferguson - $30 million

Glasgow born comedian, actor and presenter Craig Ferguson is known for his role in The Big Tease and cult TV hit Red Dwarf and has a reported net worth of $30 million. Photo: Jerod Harris

Perth born actor Ewan McGregor is best known for his roles in Star Wars and Trainspotting and has a reported net worth of $25 million. The actor recently celebrated his 52nd birthday.

3. Ewan McGregor - $25 million

Perth born actor Ewan McGregor is best known for his roles in Star Wars and Trainspotting and has a reported net worth of $25 million. The actor recently celebrated his 52nd birthday. Photo: Amy Sussman

Glasgow born James McAvoy is best known for his role in the films Split and as Professor X in the X-Men movies. He has a reported net worth of $20 million.

4. James McAvoy - $20 million

Glasgow born James McAvoy is best known for his role in the films Split and as Professor X in the X-Men movies. He has a reported net worth of $20 million. Photo: Bryan Bedder

