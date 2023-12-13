The actor was best known for his roles in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Homicide and Men of a Certain age.

Andre Braugher, who starred as Captain Raymond Holt in comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine, has died aged 61.

The actor's publicist confirmed that he died on Monday following a short illness.

In 1998, Braugher won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Detective Frank Pembleton in TV drama Homicide: Life on the Street. He earned his second Emmy in 2006 for his portrayal of heist crew leader Nick Atwater in mini-series Thief.

Andre Braugher won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie at the 58th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. Image: Getty

However, his role as Captain Holt in Brooklyn Nine-Nine established him as a fan favourite character for his deadpan sense of humour.

Appearing alongside Andy Samberg for eight seasons, Andre Braugher won two Critics Choice Awards for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series as well as four Emmy nominations for his role.

Co-stars pay tribute to Andre Braugher

Since the news of his passing broke, his Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-stars have paid tribute to the actor.

Terry Crews, who portrayed Lieutenant Terry Jeffords in the show, said in a post on Instagram: "Can’t believe you’re gone so soon. I’m honoured to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent.

"This hurts. You left us too soon. You taught me so much. I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you. Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship. Deepest condolences to your wife and family in this difficult time. You showed me what a life well lived looks like.

"Rest In Peace, Andre. I love you, man."

He finished the message with the hashtag "nine nine", a quote from the comedy.

His on screen husband, Marc Evan Jackson simply shared a photo of the pair with the caption: "O Captain. My Captain."

Jo Lo Truglio, who played Detective Charles Boyle, said: "So many wonderful stories will be told about Andre but for now, all my love goes to his wife Ami and his three boys, who he loved very much and flew back every weekend from the show to be with.

"We all know how powerful an actor he was, but even more, Andre knew exactly well his most important role and was deeply proud of it. He spoke often about his sons, and knew how lucky he was to have Ami. I’m grateful to them for allowing us to share eight years with him.

"He was committed and passionate about the things he loved. And that voice. It laid anchor to the roughest of dialogue. What you probably don’t know is that Andre could sing too, and did often at lunch, belting bassy vocals from his dressing room to whatever new music he found.

"At first, it was odd because well…*it was Andre Braugher crooning at full volume from behind closed doors*…but then very quickly it made all the sense in the world because the man was so full of song and that’s why the world took notice. I miss him so much already. What an honour to work with a man who knew what it was really all about. I feel blessed and thankful. Miss you Capt Holt. Love, Porkchop."

Braugher's first on screen appearance was in 1989 film Glory, followed by roles in television film series Kojak before his breakout role in Homicide.

Throughout his career he was nominated for eleven Emmy awards.