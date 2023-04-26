All Sections
Netflix are bringing out the big guns in the final week of April. Cr: NetflixNetflix are bringing out the big guns in the final week of April. Cr: Netflix
Netflix are bringing out the big guns in the final week of April. Cr: Netflix

The Diplomat Netflix and 8 of the best new releases to stream this week in April - including The Nurse

These are 8 of the best new series released to stream on Netflix this week - including The Diplomat and the very final season of Firefly Lane.

By Graham Falk
Published 21st Apr 2023, 15:24 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 12:10 BST

It is the last week in April and Netflix are bringing out the big guns as they continue their reign as the world’s leading streaming service.

Netflix May 2023 UK: Here are 8 of the best new release films on Netflix UK in May - including Anna Nicole Smith

Here are 16 of the best horror movies on Netflix

We’ve already had The Night Agent, Unstable and You launch in the first four months of the year and as we approach a new month some of Netflix’s most loved TV series and highly anticipated launches are set to hit the small screen this week.

Top Films On Netflix: 15 films on Netflix that were nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars

Here are the 8 new releases we recommend you tune into this week.

1. The Nurse - April 27

Based on a true story, a nurse at a hospital has suspicions that an attention seeking colleague may have something to do with unexplained deaths at the hospital. This new Netflix series could see the launch of this year's best true crime documentary if it lives up to the hype. Photo: Netflix

2. The Diplomat - out now

Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell star in this Netflix series as the ambassador to the UK juggles her turbulent marriage to a political star with her new role. Photo: Netflix

3. Brooklyn Nine Nine (Season 8) - out now

The popular Andy Samberg comedy series returns for an eight season. Photo: Netflix

4. Firefly Lane season 2 part 2 - out April 28

Final batch of episodes of the coming of age drama series starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke launches - much to the excitement of the shows' fan. It has been one of the most loved series launched on Netflix and fans will be desperate to see how the series concludes. Photo: Netflix

