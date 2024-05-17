Anders Holch Povlsen: Who is Scotland's richest man?

Danish billionaire Anders Holch Povlsen, Scotland's largest landowner who has invested heavily in rewilding schemes and his tourism business in the Highlands, includes Glen Feshie in the Cairngorms as part of his land portfolio. Image: Getty

Having been named the richest man in Scotland once again, Anders Holch Povlsen's fortune comes from his involvement in fashion retailing.

Having been named the richest man in Scotland once again, Anders Holch Povlsen’s fortune comes from his involvement in fashion retailing.

The CEO and sole owner of the international clothes retailer Bestseller, which was founded by his parents in 1975, Mr Povlsen is also a major shareholder in British online clothing company Asos as well as a stakeholder in German firm Zalando.

Meanwhile, in Scotland Mr Povlsen is the country’s largest landowner with more than 220,00 acres across 13 estates.

Kinloch Estate near Tongue in Sutherland, which spans almost 20,000 acres, is owned by Wildland, the company of Scotland's largest landowner Anders Holch Povlsen. Image: Fran Mart.

What does Anders Holch Povlsen own?

He is the owner of Wildland Limited, a hospitality and estates firm which holds land in the Highlands in areas such as Sutherland, the Cairngorms and Lochaber.

Bestseller was originally opened in 1975 by Mr Povlsen’s parents. Beginning its life as a small family store in Ringkobing, a small town in Denmark, it is now an international fashion retailer which owns brands including Jack and Jones, Vero Moda and Only. Mr Povlsen took over the company at 28.

In addition to Bestseller, the Dane holds significant stakes in companies such as Asos, Zaldano and Klarna, a payments company.

Klarna is an online payments service. Image: Shutterstock

Described as private, Mr Povlsen rarely gives interviews. However, it is said that he first developed an affinity for Scotland as a child following a holiday in the Highlands and his passion for rewilding and nature has been widely reported.

He purchased his first Scottish property in 2006 – the 42,000-acre Glenfeshie estate in the Cairngorms – which eventually led to Wildland Limited being established. A holdings company to manage his Scottish interests, it is “dedicated to a 200 year vision of ecological rehabilitation” of the Highlands.

Anders Holch Povlsen and his wife Anne believe they can "fundamentally make a positive difference" by supporting community projects in the area. Image: Getty

On the company’s website, Mr Povlsen and his wife Anne shared their vision for the area which includes restoring nature and also making commitments to the local community.

Projects by Wildland range from those such as the recent restoration of Aldourie Castle, which sits on the banks of Loch Ness, as well as plans to develop a £10 million care home and GP surgery in Tongue, which will be rented back to NHS Highland and the Highland Council.

Wildland owns several guest houses and hotels as well as lodges and self catering cottages, including Glenfeshie Lodge which has appeared in TV shows and films like The Crown and The Queen.

Anders Holch Povlsen behind plans to restore Jenners

In addition to his Highland properties and estates, Mr Povlsen also owns the historic Jenners building on Edinburgh’s Princes Street.

Once one of the world’s oldest department stores, the iconic building is currently undergoing a five-year transformation which will see it become not only a shopping destination with food and drink outlets, but also a boutique hotel.

Jenners department store in Princes Street, Edinburgh.

In 2023, the redevelopment of Jenners was brought to a halt when tragedy struck. A fire broke out inside the building which resulted in the death of Barry Martin, a 38-year-old firefighter.

Work on the building resumed earlier this year, with Anders Krogh from AAA United – the company which manages the building for Mr Povlsen – telling the BBC that Mr Martin remained in their minds. He also revealed that there were plans to install a permanent memorial to the firefighter during the refit.

Mr Krogh said: "We are working on a way to honour Mr Martin in the atrium," he said. "We will seek approval with his family nearer the time."

Personal tragedy

In 2019, Mr Povlsen confirmed that three of his four children had been killed during terror attacks in Sri Lanka while visiting the country on holiday. At least 290 people were killed during the bombings which targeted churches and luxury hotels in the country.