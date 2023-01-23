News you can trust since 1817
Jenners in Princes Street, Edinburgh

Jenners Edinburgh A look back at Edinburgh's Princes Street department store through the years

Can you remember a time where Jenners didn’t sit proudly on Princes Street? With news of a fire in the building – the future of the building is uncertain.

By Rhona Shennan
2 hours ago

Dozens of firefighters are tackling a blaze at the Jenners building in Edinburgh.

The building was found “well alight” and a total of 10 fire appliances have been sent to the scene on Rose Street in the city centre.

No casualties have been reported and some streets in the area have been closed.

We take a look inside the grand old building that has sat proudly on Princes Street.

1. A visit from Gracie Fields

Singer Gracie Fields can be seen in the television lounge of Jenners with her friends Mrs Mary Davey and Miss Greta Beattie. Year: 1952

Photo: TSPL

2. A royal visit

In honour of Queen Elizabeth II visiting Edinburgh, coronation decorations adorn the East End of Princes Street, including the famous department store. Year: 1953

Photo: TSPL

3. A hairdressers

The hairdressers salon in Jenners could accommodate up to 10 clients. You can see three women here getting their hair done. Year: 1955

Photo: TSPL

4. Festival decorations

Here, you can see lantern style Edinburgh Festival decorations that have been hung up outside of Jenners on Princes Street. Year: 1957

Photo: TSPL

