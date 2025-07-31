Readers' Letters: Trump visit forces Swinney to engage in grown-up politics

Has John Swinney changed his tune on Donald Trump, wonders reader

Since Donald Trump decided to stand for re-election, John Swinney has almost ceaselessly criticised the US President.

That is, until recently, when they sat next to one another at dinner, had a brief one-to-one meeting and then were charming about each other in front of the media. Does this mean Swinney likes Trump and shares common ground on significant policy issues? Unlikely. Does that make Swinney a hypocrite? Possibly, but that's not the point. Swinney and his fellow SNP ministers routinely churn out anti-Trump rhetoric, seemingly because they think that'll garner a few votes.

But the reality of grown-up politics in which Swinney has been obliged to indulge for just a few hours is that dialogue, pragmatism and diplomacy are key weapons in the armoury of a successful politician, not the kind of puerile sidelines snipping that's characteristic of the SNP. Trump isn't my cup of tea either, but let's not forget that he leads the world's largest economy. I'm certain Keir Starmer has multiple reservations about Trump, yet he, unlike Swinney, heads up a sovereign state and has both a domestic and international remit – he can't wallow in Swinney-style futile populist virtue-signalling.

Martin Redfern, Melrose, Roxburghshire

Mad world

Posting on his platform Truth Social, President Trump has encouraged more North Sea drilling, saying, “A vast fortune to be made for the UK and far lower prices for the people”.

How true, since there are 7.5 billion barrels of oil still under the seabed which would add £165 billion in economic value. Why should we import from other countries at a much inflated price? Why should we rely on imports, often from unfriendly countries? Do those who want to banish fossil fuels not realise how much of our everyday items are made from fossil fuels. Cosmetics, MRI machines, pacemakers, other medical equipment, fertilisers, pharmaceuticals, anaesthetics, cars, electrical goods, insecticides, safety helmets, contact lenses, heart valves, surgeons scrubs, lubricating oil, food preservatives, sports equipment, and of course, heat pumps, EVs, solar panels and wind turbines.

The expression, “Those whom the gods would destroy, they first make mad" certainly applies to UK politicians and the climate change demonstrators

Clark Cross, Linlithgow, West Lothian

Oh, the irony

I was astounded to hear George Foulkes on the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland of 30 July say voting in the UK should be compulsory, and non-voting electors should be fined. He didn’t mention that there are no elections to the House of Lords.

He was created Baron Foulkes of Cumnock on 16 June 2005, and is a Labour Lord. For over 20 years he has been a lawmaker without any UK elector voting for him. Mr Foulkes, when will UK electors get the vote – compulsory or otherwise – for a UK second chamber?

E Campbell, Newton Mearns, East Renfrewshire

Seize ‘destiny’

Clearly John Fraser (Letters, 30 July) “has a very odd idea” of UK democracy. The Labour Party was elected on the votes of around 20 per cent of the UK electorate yet on the basis of a majority of MPs the Labour Prime Minister effectively has authoritarian powers in government at Westminster, exemplified by the draconian action of proscribing Palestine Action a “terrorist organisation”.

Yet, according to Mr Fraser, should the SNP win the most seats at the next Holyrood election on the basis of enabling the people of Scotland to exercise their sovereign right to determine their own future via their own Scottish Parliament, that mandate must be ignored by Westminster.

The questionable basis of Mr Fraser’s argument is that although change in the transition from EEC to the EU was supposedly justification for the Brexit referendum, no matter the extent of changes affecting Scotland as part of the UK, the sovereign people of Scotland should not even be allowed another vote on their constitutional future.

Brexit and the UK Internal Market Act (read broken Vow) have caused significant change and while there is legal provision for Northern Ireland to have a repeat constitutional referendum within seven years, Mr Fraser advocates that Scotland’s people should indefinitely be tied to a “once in a generation” political soundbite.

Furthermore, he apparently argues that even when, by 2030, a new “generation” of 16-year-olds becomes eligible to vote, this electoral cohort should never have a say in their constitutional future.

Could it be that Mr Fraser and others still wedded to a supposedly voluntary but dysfunctional Union are simply apprehensive because they realise, with the world having moved on from the days of Empire, that the people of Scotland logically want to now chart their own destiny?

Stan Grodynski, Longniddry, East Lothian

Oh boy

Research by the University of Glasgow into whether there is a “crisis of masculinity” among secondary school students raises more questions than answers. Findings need more explanation, for example, “half of all boys believe there are more things that boys are better at than girls”. So by implication does that mean half think the opposite? Similarly, around a third of boys would judge a girl more than a boy for having multiple sexual partners, so do two thirds judge a boy more than a girl?

The conclusions can be made to persuade the reader that, in the researchers’ words, “young men who lack role models and feel marginalised are said to be turning their frustration on young women”. There is nothing in the research to support that nor does it follow that the third of boys that think girls wearing revealing clothes are asking for trouble shows misogynistic behaviour. Perhaps they feel threatened or influenced by the role models they supposedly lack. The research should consider that boys naturally mature slower than girls and the average sample age for the boys was younger than for the girls.

Society has become more gender obsessed. Boys and girls should learn to celebrate respect for each other no matter gender, instead they feel more confused than ever. “Negative behaviour” is the fault of adults, not boys. In a world of sexual inequality, 72 per cent of the girls surveyed strongly agreed they have equal opportunities compared to 45 per cent of boys. Things have certainly changed.

Neil Anderson, Edinburgh

New conditions

The recent statement by Keir Starmer that the UK would move to recognise a Palestinian state, if Israel did not agree to a ceasefire and take steps to end the war, is more than a little contradictory given previous statements.

The statement this week noted that Palestinian statehood is the “inalienable right of the Palestinian people” and the UK Government is committed to delivering a two-state solution, with a “safe and secure Israel alongside a viable and sovereign Palestinian state”.

It therefore seems rather odd that, despite a previous commitment to recognising a Palestinian state, this should now come with conditions attached.

Alex Orr, Edinburgh

Banana Republic

I was struck by how keen the KC representing NHS Fife at the ongoing tribunal was to find out who was paying Nurse Sandie Peggie's legal fees. Where there is no question, however, is who is paying NHS Fife's fees – it is every tax-paying Scot. Again, I must ask, how did our country ever get to be so mismanaged?

Under the SNP, we have plummeted to banana republic level.

Alexander McKay, Edinburgh

Tech a moment

For far too long now, everyone reaping the benefits of the brave new technological world has been turning a blind eye to the appalling human suffering and environmental damage being caused.

It has resulted in water pollution, deforestation and soil contamination as a direct result of mining rare earths, and the dreadful health conditions suffered by those who eke out a living in the unimaginably squalid and unhealthy conditions created by this unregulated industry.

To supply the needs of our technological world, rare earths are excavated from mines and at those sites a form of modern-day slavery is again the order of the day. It is now vital that these people have their voices heard.

The list of technologies that require rare earths to work is becoming endless. So we should all be reminded there is, in fact, a very dark side to all of this and one which is far too often advertised by sales pitches as “clean’’ technology, and think on.

I would therefore like to make a very simple request to all who wish for this technological world to continue and embrace the benefits.

Do not involve yourselves in any blame game, just accept that by our own use of today’s technology, however innocently, we are all in some way involved. And in so doing speak out, and make contact with all in government, at both a local level and national level, and industrialists and those working in the world’s financial markets, to highlight the problem.

I believe a policing system on every mining site needs to be formed, and at the very same time there needs to be a setting up of a well-structured and financed welfare state system, not just locally at the mining sites, but internationally, to support those who at the moment slave on our behalf and labour in the very worst of conditions to help us achieve this brave new world.

Neil McKinnon, Perth

