Tuesday's News in Pictures: 12 of the best images from President Trump's final day in Scotland

Lauren Jack
By Lauren Jack

Published 30th Jul 2025, 09:44 BST

Donald Trump spent his last day in Scotland at his golf course in Aberdeenshire.

It was US President Donald Trump’s final day in Scotland yesterday.

After spending time at his golf course in Turnberry, Mr Trump headed to Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire on Monday for the grand opening of its new 18-hole golf course.

Leading the ribbon cutting ceremony and the first round of golf at the course, Mr Trump was joined by invited guests, politicians and his family.

The evening then took a turn for the dramatic when a section of road at Menie was closed off to the public and homes evacuated due to a security threat, which was later found to be a false alarm.

The US President boarded Air Force One at RAF Lossiemouth in Moray at around 5.30pm, heading home alongside his family.

The Robert Gordon's College pipe band heralding President Trump's entrance.

1. U.S. President Donald Trump was piped into the grand opening

The Robert Gordon's College pipe band heralding President Trump's entrance. | Getty Images

First Minister John Swinney waves as he arrives for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at a new 18-hole course at Trump International Golf Links on in Balmedie.

2. John Swinney, First Minister of Scotland waving to the cameras

First Minister John Swinney waves as he arrives for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at a new 18-hole course at Trump International Golf Links on in Balmedie. | Getty Images

A few famous faces appeared at Trump International Golf Course in Balmedie

3. Scottish Labour Leader Anas Sarwar with former footballer Gianfranco Zola

A few famous faces appeared at Trump International Golf Course in Balmedie | Lisa Ferguson / The Scotsman

US President Donald Trump during his visit to Scotland

4. US President Donald Trump during his visit to Scotland

US President Donald Trump during his visit to Scotland | PA

