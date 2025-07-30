Tuesday's News in Pictures: 12 of the best images from President Trump's final day in Scotland

It was US President Donald Trump’s final day in Scotland yesterday.

After spending time at his golf course in Turnberry, Mr Trump headed to Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire on Monday for the grand opening of its new 18-hole golf course.

Leading the ribbon cutting ceremony and the first round of golf at the course, Mr Trump was joined by invited guests, politicians and his family.

The evening then took a turn for the dramatic when a section of road at Menie was closed off to the public and homes evacuated due to a security threat, which was later found to be a false alarm.

The US President boarded Air Force One at RAF Lossiemouth in Moray at around 5.30pm, heading home alongside his family.

