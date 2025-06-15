Lord George Foulkes says having a second chamber could improve how many different aspects of the Scottish Parliament work.

A Labour peer and former MSP says introducing a second chamber in Scotland could improve how things work in Holyrood.

Writing exclusively for Scotland on Sunday, Lord George Foulkes says the next government after the 2026 Holyrood election should consider reviewing a number of aspects of how the Scottish Parliament works.

He says this should include considering whether or not a second chamber, similar to the House of Lords in Westminster, should be created.

The state opening of parliament in the House of Lords. | Henry Nicholls/Press Association.

He said: “After more than a quarter of a century of existence, I fear that the Scottish Parliament is not living up to the hopes and expectations of Donald Dewar and John Smith, its principal architects, or John P Mackintosh and Jim Boyack, who were the inspiration behind it.

“In Westminster, select committees regularly challenge governments of both main parties - however, north of the border, parliament and its committees have largely failed to act as an effective check on the executive.

“This situation is compounded by the absence of a second chamber in Scotland, which could revise, improve and very occasionally throw out defective legislation.”

Lord Foulkes, who was a Labour MSP from 2007 until 2011 said whichever party wins the next election need to prioritise a “major review” of the Scottish Parliament, including the electoral system, the case for a second chamber, the size of the executive, MSPs’ privileges, and the role of the presiding officer.

He said: “To rescue Holyrood, people need to see that their money is being spent wisely and effectively, especially since we have decided to impose higher tax rates than in other parts of the country.”

Should the SNP win the 2026 election, this is unlikely to happen - the SNP has had a long-standing opposition to the House of Lords and refuses to nominate peers to Westminster’s second chamber.

Last year, the SNP tried to force a vote on scrapping the House of Lords completely by trying to amend a bill which aimed to remove hereditary peers from the second chamber.

The nationalists have previously branded the House of Lords an “affront to democracy” and say only around one in nine peers can be described as Scottish.

In his column he also attacks the current SNP government and MSPs’ inability to “stick to devolved competencies”, saying this exposes flaws in the inner workings of Holyrood.

He draws particular attention to former first minister Humza Yousaf for his “misalignment of priorities” by focusing on the war in Gaza instead of Scottish public services.

Lord Foulkes said: “The SNP’s unwillingness to seriously engage with the current devolution framework means that, should they triumph next year, we will face another five years of uncertainty and decline while they hum and haw over when and if to press the independence button.

“Hopefully, the recent [Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse] by-election result can be the turning point we need - if Scottish Labour risks being even bolder and more visionary, there is an excellent chance we could seize an overall majority and finally begin to realise the full benefits of devolution.”