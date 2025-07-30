Why Donald Trump's new best friend, John Swinney, deserves Scotland's thanks

Donald Trump’s praise for John Swinney was particularly effusive
Scotsman comment
By Scotsman comment
Comment
Published 30th Jul 2025, 06:00 BST

“John, will you stand up? John Swinney, who's a terrific guy and he loves golf and he loves the people of this country, and we really appreciate it. You're really a very special guy.”

We had worried the First Minister’s previous undiplomatic comments about Donald Trump would come back to haunt him. But, judging by the US President’s effusive praise, Swinney played a blinder during their private dinner at Trump International in Aberdeenshire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

So what comes next for this new-born holiday friendship? A few rounds of golf together (remembering to let him win)? An audience in the Oval Office? Or, whisper it, an invitation to Mar-a-Lago?!

READ MORE: Donald Trump in Scotland: Why Scotch whisky industry speaks for us all on tariffs

First Minister John Swinney alongside the first tee where US President Donald Trump officially opened the New Course at Trump International Golf Links in Balmedie, Aberdeenshire (Picture: Jane Barlow)placeholder image
First Minister John Swinney alongside the first tee where US President Donald Trump officially opened the New Course at Trump International Golf Links in Balmedie, Aberdeenshire (Picture: Jane Barlow) | PA

Of course, what Swinney really wants is an exemption from US tariffs for whisky, but that may be the least likely of the lot. It’s questionable whether Trump was being sincere, while Swinney may be hoping to quietly distance himself from the ‘leader of the free world’ as rapidly as is decent.

However, for putting up with Trump and going into bat for the national interest, Scotland’s First Minister deserves our thanks. Well done.

Related topics:Donald TrumpJohn SwinneyGolfWhisky
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice