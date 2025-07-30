Why Donald Trump's new best friend, John Swinney, deserves Scotland's thanks

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“John, will you stand up? John Swinney, who's a terrific guy and he loves golf and he loves the people of this country, and we really appreciate it. You're really a very special guy.”

We had worried the First Minister’s previous undiplomatic comments about Donald Trump would come back to haunt him. But, judging by the US President’s effusive praise, Swinney played a blinder during their private dinner at Trump International in Aberdeenshire.

So what comes next for this new-born holiday friendship? A few rounds of golf together (remembering to let him win)? An audience in the Oval Office? Or, whisper it, an invitation to Mar-a-Lago?!

First Minister John Swinney alongside the first tee where US President Donald Trump officially opened the New Course at Trump International Golf Links in Balmedie, Aberdeenshire (Picture: Jane Barlow) | PA

Of course, what Swinney really wants is an exemption from US tariffs for whisky, but that may be the least likely of the lot. It’s questionable whether Trump was being sincere, while Swinney may be hoping to quietly distance himself from the ‘leader of the free world’ as rapidly as is decent.