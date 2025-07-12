Why Scots need to wean themselves off sky-high consumption of 'precious' water

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Within the lifetime of many, the idea that water shortages could ever really be a serious problem in Scotland would have been laughable. So it is perhaps understandable that many in this country use water as if it can never run out.

Our consumption rate averages out at 178 litres per person per day, whereas the figure in Yorkshire is less than 127 litres a day. Of course, many people south of the Border have a water meter, so their bills reflect – and affect – how much they use. But still, the public’s attitude to water use really does matter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this year, Scottish Water's chief executive Alex Plant told the ScotCast podcast that many people had a mindset in which they “assume it's abundant and therefore we don't worry about it too much”.

In contrast, he stressed: “We're at a point where we are really worried, collectively as a nation, about the sufficiency of our water supply. So we should be thinking about water not as plentiful... and more as something that is a precious resource.”

READ MORE: Demand for maximum workplace temperature as accidents warning issued

People walk their dogs beside the Mugdock reservoir near Milngavie (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell) | Getty Images

Simple but valuable steps

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency’s latest water scarcity report shows a divided country, with the west experiencing normal water conditions but much of the east affected by moderate scarcity or subject to “alert” or “early warning” status. “Despite recent rainfall, the river flows remain very low across much of the east of Scotland,” it says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That’s a problem not just for household water supplies but for farmers and the whisky industry in particular. And we all need to do our bit to help them out.

Turning off the tap when cleaning our teeth – letting it run can use a surprising nine litres a minute – waiting until the washing machine has a full load before putting it on, and collecting rainwater in barrels for garden plants are simple but valuable steps many of us can take.