Several whisky distilleries have shut down production given low water levels on the River Spey caused by the long period of dry weather.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) said a number of Speyside operators had closed down earlier than usual for the summer given water scarcity issues in the area.

The River Spey is one of eight river catchments in Scotland experiencing “moderate scarcity” - the second highest alert in Scotland - as water levels fall in the warm conditions.

Temperatures will hold in the high 20s for much of Scotland this Saturday and Sunday with an extreme wildfire risk in place for most of the country and a warning issued against using naked flames.

Penguins at Edinburgh Zoo are treated to mounds of ice by keepers to help them cool down in the hot weather | Katielee Arrowsmith / SWNS

Health chiefs have also urged people to take care as tens of thousand of people are due to attend the TRNSMT festival in Glasgow, where temperatures will reach 29 degrees Celsius.

The falling water levels in rivers monitored by SEPA come following months of lower than average rainfall, with the North East the worst affected.

SEPA said it was working with the Scotch Whisky Association on the issue, as well as a number of distilleries, to manage water usage in the industry.

A spokeswoman said: “A number of distilleries have shut down earlier than planned.

“We have been working with the Scotch Whisky Association for several months and they’ve been sharing our messaging with their members to make sure they know the situation.

“We’ve also been speaking directly to distilleries in the most affected areas, the same as we have for farmers.”

Golf courses and fisheries have also been advised by SEPA on their water usage.

A spokeswoman added: “We’ve seen and heard first-hand how seriously abstractors are taking their responsibilities, and the practices they’re putting in place to protect our environment.”

The Deveron, Ythan, Don (Aberdeenshire), Dee (Aberdeen), Esk, Firth of Tay and Tyne (Lothian) river catchments are also reporting moderate scarcity.

Meanwhile, three other river catchments - The Findhorn, Firth of Forth and Almond - remain on alert.

A spokesperson for the Scotch Whisky Association said: “During previous dry spells, Scotch Whisky distilleries have managed their water usage effectively.

“Industry sites often have shutdown periods over the summer months for essential maintenance and distilleries flexed these shutdowns as necessary to minimise the impact on the local water environment.”

A statement added: “Water is a crucial component of Scotch Whisky, both as an ingredient and in the manufacturing process.

“The industry is continually looking for ways to improve our water stewardship and preserve the landscapes where Scotch Whisky must be made.

“The industry’s Sustainability Strategy and Water Stewardship Framework continues to drive progress on a wide range of water-related themes including water efficiency and usage.

“The industry will continue to work with SEPA and other regulators to ensure water is used responsibly.”

The number of distilleries affected could not be confirmed by the association or SEPA.

Meanwhile, Scottish Water, which operates public supply across the country, said water levels across its 200 lochs and reservoirs, which are sitting at 79 per cent capacity, remained manageable with no plans to introduce a hosepipe ban.

However, Scots have been urged to use water wisely by taking shorter showers, using washing machines only when they are full, avoiding hosepipes and sprinklers and reusing paddling pool water.

Yesterday, Yorkshire became the first region in the UK to restrict water usage after its reservoirs fells to just under 56 per cent capacity.

Scottish Water said the situation with the public water supply was “quite typical” for this time of year and that it was “business as usual”.

Revellers use hand fans to try and cool down at the TRNSMT festival in Glasgow | PA

The current 79 per cent capacity at reservoirs is around five per cent lower than normal for July, but within manageable levels.

In May, Scottish Water considered the introduction of a water restriction order during the hot dry spell as capacity fell to 77 per cent - or 13 per cent below the average for the month.

As reservoir levels dip, one technique deployed by the authority is to “create more water” with distribution increased at water treatment plants.

Production has doubled from 50 million litres to 100 million litres a day during the hotter days - with a further increase due this weekend.

More than 150 million litres per day is due to be produced over Saturday and Sunday.

Water can also be moved around the country in tankers, but this approach has not been required during the recent dry spell.

Hosepipe ban

A hosepipe ban in Scotland has not been introduced in Scotland since the mid-1990s in the Highlands.

Water Shortage Orders, which could include a hosepipe ban, require approval by the Scottish Government and were introduced in 2013. They are considered a last resort and have not yet been deployed.

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: "We are monitoring and managing our water resources to ensure we are able to maintain normal supplies to customers in all areas.

“We would encourage all customers to help us by using water as efficiently as possible at all times of year, including during the current warm weather.”

Meanwhile, Central and Eastern parts of Scotland are under a warning of an “extreme” danger of wildfires from Friday through to Monday, which the rest of the country covered from Saturday through to Monday.

Only low-lying areas with green grass are exempt.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said anything requiring naked flames such as barbeques should only be used with great care.

Group commander Raymond King said earlier: “We are asking the public to exercise extreme caution and think twice before using anything involving a naked flame.

“Many rural and remote communities are hugely impacted by wildfires, which can cause significant damage.

“Livestock, farmland, wildlife, protected woodland, and sites of special scientific interest can all be devastated by these fires – as can the lives of people living and working in rural communities.

“These fires can also have a hugely negative impact on the environment, and the release of greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere.”

Earlier in July, parts of the north of Scotland were hit by wildfires on a “vast scale” which burned for several days, prompting a police investigation.

The Met Office has said the heatwave will last longer than the one experienced earlier this summer, and will cover a larger part of the country.

Ahead of TRNSMT in Glasgow, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde urged music fans to stay safe by ensuring they are protected from the sun and stay hydrated.

Dr Emilia Crichton, director of public health, said: “This weekend is looking like a great time to get outside for warmer weather.

“No matter what you’re doing, please enjoy the good weather safely by protecting yourself when in the sun, staying hydrated, and having common medicines to hand.

“We know tens of thousands of people will be heading to TRNSMT and we hope everyone has a fantastic time.