Scotland is bracing for a heatwave - but what are the rules if you are working?

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Government ministers are being told to set a maximum workplace temperature as Scotland braces for a record-breaking heatwave.

Temperatures are expected to hit 25C or higher for at least three consecutive days. The forecasts is for temperatures up to 30C for Glasgow, Stirlingshire, Angus and parts of the Highlands on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, for those who are due to be at work during this heatwave, there is no set legal limit on how hot is too hot.

When is it too hot to go to work? | Adobe

Scottish Lib Dem MP Wendy Chamberlain said: “Unfortunately, high temperatures are only going to become more common, so the faster we think about adaptation, the better.

“High temperatures are clearly a concern for workers and workplace representatives alike. They lead to more accidents and falling productivity, so reducing them can be a win-win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Introducing a maximum workplace temperature and a duty for bosses to take action to keep their workers cool would be a sensible and humane step. From increasing ventilation to moving staff away from sources of heat, there are simple steps which can be taken to make workspaces a more pleasant place.

“I would like to see Scottish ministers take this issue up with their UK counterparts to see what can be done to give this legal force.”

Wendy Chamberlain MP

There is no maximum working temperature or legal limit of when it is deemed to be too hot to work.

The UK Health and Safety Executive said: “Every workplace is different. No meaningful upper limit can be imposed because in many indoor workplaces, high temperatures are not seasonal, but created by work activity - for example, in bakeries or foundries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, employers must stick to health and safety at work law, including keeping the temperature at a comfortable level [and] providing clean and fresh air.”

Similarly there is no legal minimum working temperature for when it gets too cold in the winter months, but there is guidance. This guidance states indoor workplaces should be at least 16C, or 13C if the work involves “rigorous physical effort”.

This comes as Scottish Lib Dem MSP Liam McArthur called on the Scottish Government to open up “cool hubs” in public spaces with air conditioning and support for the fire service to deal with the threat of wildfires.

In 2023, there were an estimated 2,295 deaths associated with the summer heatwave.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has already warned of an “extreme” wildfire risk in central and eastern Scotland, and there has been a spate of wildfires recently in Moray and the Highlands.

Firefighters have been battling blazes across the Highlands and Moray. | SGA Media/Press Association

Mr McArthur said places with air conditioning such as gyms, leisure centres and libraries should be made available for “much needed respite” from the soaring temperatures.

He said: “The imminent hot weather could be very difficult for vulnerable and elderly people, and it also carries the risk of wildfires, which we have already seen breaking out across Scotland in recent years.

“It is only right that public spaces, which are there to serve their communities, are used to provide some much-needed relief during the sweltering temperatures.”