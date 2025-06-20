Experts warn water levels could ‘deteriorate quickly’ despite recent wet weather

Farmers, distilleries and industry urged not to wait until situation reaches “crisis point” to start using water more efficiently

Sign up to our Scotsman Rural News - A weekly of the Hay's Way tour of Scotland emailed direct to you. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Experts have warned that water levels in many of Scotland’s rivers could “deteriorate quickly” despite recent rainfall, with waterways remaining “stressed” by months of exceptionally dry weather.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) said while rainfall in late May and early June brought relief to parts of the country, it has not been enough to reverse underlying dry conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eight river catchments – the Spey, Deveron, Ythan, Don, Dee, Esk, Firth of Tay and Tyne – remain at “Moderate Scarcity”, while a further seven – Wick, Helmsdale, Naver, Findhorn, Forth, Almond and Tweed – are at “Alert” status because of low water levels.

People enjoying the warm weather in Edinburgh's Princes Street Gardens on Thursday. Temperatures could hit 33C this weekend as parts of the UK bask in a heatwave | PA

The agency has called on water abstractors, such as farmers, distilleries and industry, not to wait until the situation reaches “crisis point” before starting to use water more efficiently.

Claire Tunaley, senior hydrologist – water resources unit at Sepa said: “It won’t take a heatwave for river levels to fall again.

READ MORE: Scotland rejects climate change committee advice to cut livestock herds by a quarter

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With summer only just beginning, and rainfall in the east still well below average, conditions could deteriorate quickly.

“Rivers entered summer already stressed after months of below average rainfall, and the kind of brief periods of rain we can get over the summer often don’t soak in properly or evenly enough to reverse that.

“Less water in rivers means warmer temperatures, lower oxygen, and shrinking channels, all of which increase pressure on fish, aquatic life, and habitats.”

Sepa started issuing water scarcity warnings in March, following an “exceptionally dry” autumn and winter, and then the second-driest spring in more than a century.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Above-average rainfall needed

The body said parts of the country have seen below-average rainfall for over a year, and even where recent rain has brought short-term improvement above-average rainfall is still needed for water scarcity levels to recover in some areas.

READ MORE: Rosebank and other North Sea oil and gas fields could be given green light under new guidelines

Eilidh Johnston, Sepa’s senior manager in water industry and rural economy, said: “We don’t wait until the situation reaches crisis point to act, and we don’t expect water users to either.

People enjoying the warm weather in Edinburgh's Princes Street Gardens | PA

“Many abstractors have already been planning ahead and taking steps to use water efficiently, especially in areas of alert and moderate scarcity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve talked to over 400 licence holders across the last few months and welcome the steps that have been taken by farmers, distilleries, industry and others to use water efficiently. We urge them to continue to do that.”

She advised anyone with an abstraction licence in an area of moderate scarcity not to be “concerned” if Sepa get in touch.

Ms Johnston continued: “We’re still contacting abstractors where rivers are low to ensure they have all the information they need to make decisions about their water use, and to make sure nothing comes as a surprise if further action becomes necessary.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad