Why Scotland needs to be cooler than Notting Hill's Honey amid influx of Hollywood A-listers
In the film Notting Hill, when Honey (sister of Hugh Grant’s character) is introduced to fictional film star Anna Scott (Julia Roberts), she responds with an expletive, then explains: “This is one of those key moments in life when it’s possible you can be really, genuinely cool, and I’m going to fail just 100 per cent.”
She continues disconcertingly: “I absolutely, totally and utterly adore you... I genuinely believe, and I’ve believed for some time now, that we could be best friends.”
Scotland currently finds itself in a similar situation with filming for forthcoming flick The Odyssey, directed by Christopher Nolan and starring Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson and Anne Hathaway, happening in Moray.
So it was that Nolan, famed for Memento, Dunkirk and Oppenheimer, visited Elgin’s Moray Playhouse to watch the new F1 film. The cinema posted on social media he had “politely declined” photographs as he wanted to “stay incognito” but added: “Absolutely buzzing doesn’t come close.”
OK, Scotland, deep breaths everyone. We can be cool. And if not, let’s try to be as endearing as our countryside, then all these famous people may come back.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.