Why Scotland needs to be cooler than Notting Hill's Honey amid influx of Hollywood A-listers

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the film Notting Hill, when Honey (sister of Hugh Grant’s character) is introduced to fictional film star Anna Scott (Julia Roberts), she responds with an expletive, then explains: “This is one of those key moments in life when it’s possible you can be really, genuinely cool, and I’m going to fail just 100 per cent.”

She continues disconcertingly: “I absolutely, totally and utterly adore you... I genuinely believe, and I’ve believed for some time now, that we could be best friends.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland currently finds itself in a similar situation with filming for forthcoming flick The Odyssey, directed by Christopher Nolan and starring Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson and Anne Hathaway, happening in Moray.

Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas backstage after an award-filled night at the Oscars last year (Picture: Al Seib/Ampas) | Getty Images

So it was that Nolan, famed for Memento, Dunkirk and Oppenheimer, visited Elgin’s Moray Playhouse to watch the new F1 film. The cinema posted on social media he had “politely declined” photographs as he wanted to “stay incognito” but added: “Absolutely buzzing doesn’t come close.”