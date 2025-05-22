Why Keir Starmer delayed too long in making winter fuel payment U-turn

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When Labour announced its decision to means-test winter fuel payments for pensioners, they were still basking in the glow of their landslide election victory (in terms of seats, their vote share was less impressive). They may have thought this would provide them with the necessary cover to persuade the public to swallow some necessary but bitter medicine.

However, it quickly became clear that the cut-off point to receive the payments was too low and this would cause real problems for poorer pensioners who would only just miss out on the benefit, worth up to £300. In September, The Scotsman called for a change to enable more pensioners to be helped and, finally, eight month later, Keir Starmer appears to have bowed to the inevitable.

Speaking in the Commons, the Prime Minister said that “as the economy improves, we want to make sure people feel those improvements... that is why we want to ensure that, as we go forward, more pensioners are eligible for winter fuel payments”. However, the full details are not expected until the autumn Budget.

Stopping most pensioners' winter fuel payments caused protests at the Labour party conference in September (Picture: Ian Forsyth) | Getty Images

Pressure over other benefits

While Starmer attributed this change of heart to the ‘improving’ economy – an assessment not shared by all, with inflation on the rise – it is more likely that the radically altered political picture was the decisive factor.

Labour’s poll numbers have slumped dramatically and although the Conservatives’ have also lost ground, the rise of Reform has been the story of UK politics since last July’s election.

Starmer, who can now expect to come under pressure over cuts to other benefits, made that situation worse by failing to act more quickly on winter fuel payments. The concern for Labour is that this has caused a decisive loss of trust in the party among too many voters.

His government now has a considerable job on their hands to win back that lost public support and is unlikely to make much progress until people start to feel like they have more money in their pockets.