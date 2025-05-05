The policy has been blamed for the local election results

Changes to the winter fuel payment were “sensible” but have damaged the UK Government’s reputation, the director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has claimed.

Paul Johnson claimed the policy had a "much bigger" reputational effect than the Government had anticipated, and meant they were known around the world for "taking money away" from pensioners.

Speaking on Times Radio, Mr Johnson explained the fiscal impact was “small” but the reputational damage severe.

He said: "I was talking to the head of an international insurance company recently who said that the one thing everyone around the world knows about this government is that it's taking money away from helping the cost of fuel for pensioners. So it's one of those things which actually from a sort of fiscal point of view is pretty small but has turned out I think to be much bigger from a political and reputational point of view than the government expected. And it's clearly, my view is it's a perfectly sensible thing to do.

“A lot of that money, most of that money given that it's still available on a mean sensitive basis went to people who are perfectly well off but of course there are some people on modest incomes who lost as a result of that. The two child limit, my understanding is the polling on that is that the two child limit is actually pretty popular. Again we're talking relatively small amounts of money but a small number of billions so it's not completely trivial amount of money. And the problem with the two child limit is that it really does affect some of the very poorest families."

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage speaking in Tonbridge, Kent after Reform made significant gains in English local elections. Photo: PA/PA Wire

His comments come a day after Sir Keir Starmer’s former transport secretary urged him to stage an “economic reset” and rip up tax rules to get voters onside after Reform UK’s success in the local elections.

MP Louise Haigh, who resigned as a Cabinet minister in November, said welfare reforms and the loss of winter fuel payments were “totemic” for many voters.

She called for a strategy that is “confident in our values, sets the terms of the debate and takes the fight to Reform, rather than letting the fight come to us”.

Ms Haigh added: “I believe the only way to achieve that is through an economic reset, through ripping up our self-imposed tax rules and by a serious programme of investment and reindustrialisation.”

Labour and the Conservatives are under pressure to reverse their parties’ fortunes after Reform picked up 10 councils and more than 600 seats in Thursday’s polls.

However, Mr Johnson claimed raising taxes would be problematic.