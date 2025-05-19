John Swinney has announced a timeline for Scots to get a special universal pension age winter fuel payment.

A universal pension age winter fuel payment of at least £100 will be introduced in Scotland by St Andrew’s Day on November 30, John Swinney has said.

The First Minister sought to contrast his own Government’s action on winter heating support with that of the UK government, saying Sir Keir Starmer had cut a “vital lifeline” for pensioners.

The introduction date for a universal pension age winter fuel payment has been announced. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

UK ministers have acknowledged the decision to means test the winter fuel payment to help balance public finances has contributed to Labour’s recent poor election results.

In Scotland, the winter fuel payment was replaced with the pension age winter heating payment (PAWHP) last year, as part of the devolution of welfare powers.

Under the Scottish Government’s plans for the winter, every pensioner household will receive £100, and some will receive £200 or £300 depending on their age and means. About one million pensioners are expected to benefit from the policy.

Writing in his Daily Record column on Monday, Mr Swinney said the PAWHP payments would begin by November 30.

He is also expected to promote the policy during a campaign visit ahead of the Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse by-election on Monday.

He said: “I know how much people across the country struggled with those sky-high bills last winter. And for many older people, the winter fuel payment was the difference in not having to choose between putting the heating on and having a decent dinner.

“That is why it is so inexplicable that one of the first things Starmer did when he became Prime Minister was to cut this vital lifeline for our pensioners.”

Mr Swinney said hisGgovernment’s PAWHP “would be paid to Scotland’s pensioners by November 30, St Andrew’s Day, this year”.

Mr Swinney added: “That means older people in Scotland will receive this crucial support before we get into the worst of the winter weather and, unlike Labour, we will never abandon this vital support for our pensioners. That is my guarantee.”