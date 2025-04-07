We all need to decide about boycotting US goods, but Californian Chardonnay now tastes sour to me

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are many of us who are fond of a Californian Chardonnay, but I have a feeling it will be a while before I taste it again. The thought seems a bit sour at the moment.

I have nothing against California – or any Americans for that matter – but I need to stand up for our producers, our exporters and our jobs. I have listened to Donald Trump ranting about the rest of the world, ourselves included, taking from America.

I have heard his offensive language about us “raping and pilaging” their industry, and I think about all the American products, fashions, cars and drinks we have bought over the years. All the holidays people have taken, the memories made, in Florida and Walt Disney World especially.

California's Napa Valley is famous for its wines, but Donald Trump's tariffs could produce a Canada-style backlash against US products all over the world (Picture: David Paul Morris) | Getty Images

Trump’s apparently unfettered power

Then there are the Hollywood musicals we have paid to see and the TV programmes the British companies have paid to bring into our homes. But none of that seems to matter to Donald. A man, let's not forget, who built a golf course on previously protected land on the Aberdeenshire coast because he wanted a resort he could make money out of.

With hindsight, the way he behaved to anyone who didn't just immediately bend to his will was a clear indication of what to expect from a Trump presidency with a majority in Congress and apparently unfettered power.

I do not envy Keir Starmer. Trying to negotiate with a man who seems genuinely to believe that his way is the only way is quite the challenge. I believe the Prime Minister when he says he wants to do the best he can to protect our national interests, but I can't help feeling he is on a loser.

Standing up to Trump is the only way, and the only way to do that is to treat the ‘Special Relationship’ like any other that goes bad. Move on. Find a new friend we can build a relationship with or, in this case, trade with.

Buy British

With so many other rejected former friends of the US looking for a new trading partner, I’m sure there are opportunities out there. It's going to be tough for a while. possibly very tough.

But rather than getting involved in an escalating tit-for-tat trade war, we should make sure that we become even more British in what we buy. And we should look to our other trading partners and work together.

We have the EU, our biggest and closest trading partner with whom we could rebuild. We can do more to protect our own food and drink producers.

We will each have to decide for ourselves whether we go as far as the Canadians and boycott US goods. That may depend on whether the Labour government can find some way to deal with Trump that protects our interests. But I have my doubts he’ll listen to reason from, or negotiate with, anyone.

So, as best I can, it's not just Chardonnay but all those US imports which have become part of my life that will be avoided. The economic impact will be felt here, and our suppliers need our support.

We can only hope, perhaps, this will be the thing that makes people realise Donald has gone too far.