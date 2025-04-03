US president Donald Trump announced the tariffs on Wednesday evening

Scottish businesses that export to the UK have suffered a bitter blow after US president Donald Trump announced 10 per cent tariffs on all incoming goods.

US president Donald Trump departs after signing executive orders imposing tariffs on imported goods during a "Make America Wealthy Again" trade announcement event in the Rose Garden at the White House. Picture: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images | Getty Images

Mr Trump said his “Liberation Day” announcement was a “declaration of economic independence”. But concerns have already been raised of the impact on Scottish products like whisky and salmon.

Here is what the tariffs mean for Scotland, the exports that will be most affected, and how the UK government might seek to mitigate the impact.

Jobs

The initial concern for Scots and the wider UK is the impact on jobs. US importers now face increased costs, which could in turn impact demand for Scottish goods.

If this happens, exporters could experience reduced profit margins, which could then lead to job losses. In short, tariffs mean companies expect to sell less, earn less and have to either make cuts or find a new market outside the US.

The UK exported almost £60 billion worth of goods to the US last year, with the machinery, cars and pharmaceutical industries being the biggest exports.

Whisky

The Scotch whisky industry is likely to be impacted, with America its largest export market by value. In 2024, US exports were worth £971 million to the industry.

This is not the first time Scotch whisky exporters have faced problems from Mr Trump, who put a 25 per cent levy on single malts back in 2019, something the Scotch Whisky Association (SWA) estimates cost the industry £600m in sales.

Led by the Scotch Whisky industry, Scotland exports £5.6 billion of drink annually | Canva/Getty Images

The industry has now urged the UK government to keep working on an economic deal with the US to see the tariffs ditched.

A SWA spokesperson said: "The industry is disappointed that Scotch whisky could be impacted by these tariffs. We welcome the intensive efforts by the UK government to reach a deal with the US administration, and we continue to support this measured and pragmatic approach towards a mutually beneficial resolution.”

Concerns were also raised by William Wemyss, founder and chair of Wemyss Family Spirits, a small independent Scotch whisky producer based near St Andrews.

He said: “The reintroduction of a 10 per cent tariff on UK exports to the US, including Scotch whisky, is a damaging setback for our industry. As a small, family-owned Scotch whisky business, we rely on stable, tariff-free trade to grow, invest and bring our products to whisky lovers across the Atlantic.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer hopes to secure an economic deal to mitigate the impact of tariffs | Ben Stansall/PA Wire

"The US is our single largest export market and demand remains strong, but tariffs inject real uncertainty, particularly for independent producers like us. If tariffs fuel inflation or restrict consumer spending in the US, it risks fewer golf travellers, fewer distillery visits, and a knock-on effect on local jobs.”

Salmon

Scotland's salmon industry is another major exporter affected by the announcement.

America was only behind France in terms of Scottish Salmon exports last year, with £225 million of exports, out of a total of £844m.

However, Tavish Scott, the chief executive of Salmon Scotland, insisted the sector had "great confidence" Americans would continue to support the industry.

He said: "Salmon producers want a business-like and stable trade relationship with the USA, so we support the UK government's efforts to achieve that outcome through a calm and measured approach."

Other industries

It’s important to note that other than cars, which face a 25 per cent levy, all industries in the UK are being hit the same. A 10 per cent levy is the lowest tariff announced, and applies to all exports.

The problem for Scotland is the USA is Scotland's largest international exporter, with many industries impacted. In 2021, the largest industry sector was ‘food, beverages, and tobacco’, which accounted for a fifth of Scotland’s exports to the USA in 2021 and was worth just over £1 billion.

Scottish Government cuts

Economists have warned the savings made by cutting welfare in Chancellor Rachel Reeves’s Spring Statement could be entirely wiped out by tariffs. While the UK has been spared the worst rate, and is not expected to retaliate with tariffs, even a 1 per cent blow to the economy would be enough to require further cuts to meet Ms Reeves’s fiscal rules. This in turn would impact the block grant. However, the lower rate may mean this can be avoided.

Could an economic deal protect Scottish business?

The short answer is yes. The UK has the lowest tariff rate possible from the US administration, and the measured reaction from ministers stems from a hope that an economic deal can be reached, which would mitigate the impact.

Government officials say a deal could be completed with days, while Jonathan Reynolds, the business and trade secretary, said the government’s approach would be “to remain calm and committed to doing this deal, which we hope will mitigate the impact of what has been announced”.