Why UK may have to put up with Donald Trump's tariffs – for now
As Keir Starmer continued to weigh his response to Donald Trump’s decision to fire the opening salvos of what may become a global trade war, officials published a list of US imports that “may be subject to any future UK tariff response”.
However, the slightly comical nature of some entries undercut suggestions this was a significant toughening of the British stance. America may have slapped at least a 10 per cent tariff on UK goods, but we are threatening to raise import taxes on mops, subcutaneous pig fat, oil paintings, “tailors' dummies and other... automata”, typewriter ribbons, cricket equipment, fairground dodge’em cars...
This is, however, very far from a laughing matter. Trump’s actions could cause UK economic growth to fall by up to 0.5 per cent over the next few years, according to one analysis. Not enough to push the country into recession but not far off. And the 25 per cent tariff on cars could cost 25,000 British jobs.
Furthermore, following Trump’s decision to cut $60 billion in US overseas aid, the staggering tariffs imposed on some of the world’s poorest countries – Bangladesh 37 per cent, Laos 48 per cent and Lesotho 50 per cent – were particularly cruel.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese spoke for many US allies when he said Trump’s tariffs “go against the basis of our two nations’ partnership. This is not the act of a friend”.
One way to respond to Trump is for countries to impose their own tariffs in return, hoping that the economic damage in the US would force him to back down, although US stock market falls might achieve that if they continue. Another is to take legal action through the World Trade Organisation, as Canada is already doing.
The UK would undoubtedly lose a trade war with the US, so its best course for now may be to absorb Trump’s blows without a response that would make things even worse.
However, if a full-scale, global trade war breaks out, Starmer would be left with no option but to side with the rest of the democratic world – and not the aggressor, Donald J Trump.
