Why UK may have to put up with Donald Trump's tariffs – for now

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As Keir Starmer continued to weigh his response to Donald Trump’s decision to fire the opening salvos of what may become a global trade war, officials published a list of US imports that “may be subject to any future UK tariff response”.

However, the slightly comical nature of some entries undercut suggestions this was a significant toughening of the British stance. America may have slapped at least a 10 per cent tariff on UK goods, but we are threatening to raise import taxes on mops, subcutaneous pig fat, oil paintings, “tailors' dummies and other... automata”, typewriter ribbons, cricket equipment, fairground dodge’em cars...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is, however, very far from a laughing matter. Trump’s actions could cause UK economic growth to fall by up to 0.5 per cent over the next few years, according to one analysis. Not enough to push the country into recession but not far off. And the 25 per cent tariff on cars could cost 25,000 British jobs.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer chairs a roundtable discussion with business leaders after US President Donald Trump slapped a 10 per cent tariff imports from the UK (Picture: Ben Stansall) | PA

Furthermore, following Trump’s decision to cut $60 billion in US overseas aid, the staggering tariffs imposed on some of the world’s poorest countries – Bangladesh 37 per cent, Laos 48 per cent and Lesotho 50 per cent – were particularly cruel.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese spoke for many US allies when he said Trump’s tariffs “go against the basis of our two nations’ partnership. This is not the act of a friend”.

One way to respond to Trump is for countries to impose their own tariffs in return, hoping that the economic damage in the US would force him to back down, although US stock market falls might achieve that if they continue. Another is to take legal action through the World Trade Organisation, as Canada is already doing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The UK would undoubtedly lose a trade war with the US, so its best course for now may be to absorb Trump’s blows without a response that would make things even worse.