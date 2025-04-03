First Minister John Swinney said tariffs would be damaging for economic activity

John Swinney has pledged to leave “no stone unturned” in protecting Scottish businesses following tariffs imposed by US president Donald Trump.

The First Minister said the move would be damaging for economic activity in Scotland and around the world.

However, he confirmed he had not scheduled any meetings with US officials while in New York for Tartan Week from Friday.

He said international trade is reserved to the UK government, adding: “But any occasion I have, which I used in December when I spoke to President Trump, I will use to stress the advantages of Scottish produce and the opportunities that exist to take that forward.”

The Scotch Whisky Association has estimated the 10 per cent tariff imposed by Mr Trump could result in between £200 million and £400m worth of export losses annually.

Speaking at First Minister’s Questions in Holyrood, Mr Swinney said: “We will leave no stone unturned in promoting and protecting Scottish business, and in finding a way through these challenges. But we all have to be aware that there will be negative implications based on what we heard [on Wednesday].”

A spokesman for the First Minister later told journalists there had not been attempts to meet with anyone in the Trump administration.

“I don’t believe any meeting was sought, no,” he said. “The focus of his visit to the US in the coming days is around Tartan Week, so he’s going to be in New York promoting Scotland as a place to do business, promoting Scottish culture.”

Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay raised the issue of tariffs at First Minister’s Questions, saying the move will put jobs at risk.

Exports from Scotland to the US are worth some £4 billion a year, Mr Findlay noted, claiming President Trump’s tariffs will “cause significant harm to many of our industries including food and drink, textiles, engineering, and pharmaceuticals”.

Mr Swinney said the imposition of tariffs “is not good news”, adding: “It will be damaging for economic activity, not just in Scotland and the United Kingdom, but across the world, and there will also be negative implications for the population of the United States.”

He said he would be engaging with Scotch Whisky Association when he is in the US.

He added: “I can assure Mr Findlay that this Government will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that we take forward the concerns of the industry, working with the UK government and the industry, to protect the prospects of an industry that contributes very significantly to the economic wellbeing of Scotland.”

Mr Swinney later told journalists he was not confident the UK government would be able to secure a deal with the US that protects Scottish industry.

“Am I confident the UK government can secure a deal from the United States?” he said. “No, I’m not.”

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes earlier urged the UK government to leave no stone unturned in its efforts to secure a trade deal with America.

The Scotch Whisky Association said it was “disappointed that Scotch whisky could be impacted by these tariffs”.

William Wemyss, the founder and chairman of Wemyss Family Spirits, which has the Kingsbarns Distillery near St Andrews, Darnley’s Gin and Wemyss Malts among its brands, said 10 per cent tariffs would be a “damaging setback for our industry”.

