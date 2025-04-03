Donald Trump has announced sweeping tariffs on all of the US’s trading partners, with 10 per cent set as a minimum

US president Donald Trump has followed through on his threat to introduce sweeping global tariffs on all of American’s trading partners in an announcement he termed ‘Liberation Day’.

A minimum 10 per cent tariff has been set for countries, with the levy to be applied on all US imports of UK goods. However, the 10 per cent tax facing UK goods is half that facing the European Union, which has been particularly targeted by Mr Trump.

President Donald Trump holds up a chart of "reciprocal tariffs" while speaking during a trade announcement event in the Rose Garden at the White House. Picture: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images | Getty Images

The US president hailed the moment as America’s “declaration of economic independence”. During his speech from the White House’s Rose Garden, Mr Trump at one point held up a tariff board, illustrating a breakdown of the levy to be imposed on each country.

Here is what the announcement means for the rest of the world - and how different countries on Mr Trump’s list will be affected.

How will the tariffs work? What goods will be impacted?

Mr Trump has slapped a 10 per cent tariff on US imports of UK goods as he set out sweeping trade levies hitting countries across the world on Wednesday night..

The Republican president confirmed that from midnight in Washington - 5am Thursday in the UK - a 25 per cent tariff would be imposed on all foreign cars imported to the US – a move that experts fear could cost 25,000 jobs in the British car industry.

President Donald Trump holds up a copy of a 2025 National Trade Estimate Report as he speaks during a 'Make America Wealthy Again' trade announcement event in the Rose Garden. Picture: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

And he indicated tariffs of 10 per ent would apply to other products from the UK – the same level as the global “baseline” he was setting for countries around the world as part of his “reciprocal” measures from 5am on Saturday. These tariffs will impact the export of Scottish products such as whisky and salmon into the US.

Other blocs with higher tariffs on US goods were hit with tougher import taxes by Mr Trump – for the European Union, which he said would attract a 20 per cent rate.

Speaking in the White House rose garden, Mr Trump said: “April 2, 2025 will forever be remembered as the day American industry was reborn, the day America’s destiny was reclaimed, and the day that we began to make America wealthy again.”

What countries were on Trump’s tariff list? What tariff will each country be charged?

The baseline tariff rate is 10 per cent and will come into affect from Saturday.

The UK is set to be levied at this minimum rate, but other countries are not so lucky. Here is the full list of tariffs:

Countries only facing the base 10% rate

United Kingdom

Singapore

Brazil

Australia

New Zealand

Turkey

Colombia

Argentina

El Salvador

United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia

Chile

Peru

Costa Rica

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

Guatemala

Honduras

Egypt

Trinidad and Tobago

Oman

Uruguay

Bahamas

Ukraine

Bahrain

Qatar

Iceland

Kenya

Haiti

Bolivia

Panama

Ethiopia

Ghana

Jamaica

Paraguay

Lebanon

Tanzania

Georgia

Senegal

Azerbaijan

Uganda

Albania

Armenia

Nepal

Sint Maarten

Gabon

Kuwait

Togo

Suriname

Belize

Papua New Guinea

Liberia

British Virgin Islands

Afghanistan

Benin

Barbados

Monaco

Uzbekistan

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Turkmenistan

Grenada

Sudan

Turks and Caicos Islands

Aruba

Montenegro

Saint Helena

Kyrgyzstan

Yemen

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Niger

Saint Lucia

Iran

Samoa

Guinea

Timor-Leste

Montserrat

Mali

Maldives

Tajikistan

Cabo Verde

Burundi

Guadeloupe

Bhutan

Martinique

Tonga

Mauritania

Dominica

Micronesia

Gambia

French Guiana

Christmas Island

Andorra

Central African Republic

Solomon Islands

Mayotte

Anguilla

Cocos (Keeling) Islands

Eritrea

Cook Islands

South Sudan

Comoros

Kiribati

São Tomé and Príncipe

Gibraltar

Tuyalu

British Indian Ocean Territory

TokelauGuinea-Bissau

Svalbard and Jan Mayen

Heard and McDonald Islands

Higher tariffs for other ‘worst offender’ countries

Sixty countries branded as the “worst offenders” by Mr Trump will be hit with higher tariffs of up to 60 per cent. These will go into effect on April 9. They include:

China: 34%



European Union: 20%



Vietnam: 46%



Taiwan: 32%



Japan: 24%



India: 26%



South Korea: 25%



Thailand: 36%



Switzerland: 31%



Indonesia: 32%



Malaysia: 24%



Cambodia: 49%

South Africa: 30%

Bangladesh: 37%

Israel: 17%



Philippines: 17%

Pakistan: 29%

Sri Lanka: 44%

Peru: 10%



Nicaragua: 18%



Norway: 15%

Jordan: 20%

Madagascar: 47%



Myanmar (Burma): 44%



Tunisia: 28%



Kazakhstan: 27%



Serbia: 37%

Côte d’Ivoire: 21%



Laos: 48%



Botswana: 37%

Algeria: 30%



Lesotho: 50%

Mauritius: 40%



Fiji: 32%

Liechtenstein: 37%



Guyana: 38%

Bosnia and Herzegovina: 35%



Nigeria: 14%



Namibia: 21%



Brunei: 24%

Venezuela: 15%



North Macedonia: 33%

Moldova: 31%



Angola: 32%



Democratic Republic of the Congo: 11%

Mozambique: 16%

Zambia: 17%

Iraq: 39%

Cameroon: 11%

Falkland Islands: 41%

Malawi: 17%

Zimbabwe: 18%

Syria: 41%

Vanuatu: 22%



Saint Pierre and Miquelon: 50%



Nauru: 30%



Equatorial Guinea: 13%

Libya: 31%



Chad: 13%



Norfolk Island: 29%



Réunion: 37%

What is a reciprocal tariff? How do they work?

Irish deputy premier Simon Harris has been among those saying there is a need for “maturity” in negotiations between the European Union and the US, when it comes to any prospect of a reciprocal tariff. But what is a reciprocal tariff?

A reciprocal tariffs is a levy calculated as the tariff rate necessary to balance bilateral trade deficits between the US and each of our trading partners.

The European Union has suggested it may respond in kind to the 20 per cent tariff imposed by Mr Trump’s administration with a reciprocal levy.

The EU is finalising its first package of countermeasures, with commission president Ursula von der Leyen warning Europe was prepared for further retaliation if necessary.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen speak to the press at the European Commission headquarters during his visit to Brussels. Picture: Benjamin Cremel/PA Wire

In a speech early on Thursday, Ms Von der Leyen said: “We are prepared to respond. We are already finalising the first package of countermeasures in response to tariffs on steel and we’re now preparing for further countermeasures to protect our interests and our businesses if negotiations fail.

“We [Europe] are in this together: if you take on one of us, you take on all of us. Our unity is our strength.”