Toddler Trump and Baby Musk reveal how humanity will be saved from populism

It was surely the biggest bromance of them all: Elon Musk, the world’s richest human, and Donald Trump, the world’s most powerful. Together, what couldn’t they have achieved?

However, just 136 days after they stormed into the White House together, intent on nothing less than a revolution in government, the two men descended into slinging petty insults at each other like toddlers in a sandpit.

Donald Trump and Elon Musk pictured at the White House in March (Picture: Roberto Schmidt) | AFP via Getty Images

“Without me, Trump would have lost the election. Such ingratitude,” declared Baby Musk on his social media foghorn, X, formerly known as Twitter. From his ‘Truth Social’ trumpet, Toddler Trump declared Musk had been “wearing thin”, so he had asked him to leave. “I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted... and he just went CRAZY!”