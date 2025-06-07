Toddler Trump and Baby Musk reveal how humanity will be saved from populism

Donald Trump and Elon Musk were always likely to fall out
Published 7th Jun 2025, 06:00 BST

It was surely the biggest bromance of them all: Elon Musk, the world’s richest human, and Donald Trump, the world’s most powerful. Together, what couldn’t they have achieved?

However, just 136 days after they stormed into the White House together, intent on nothing less than a revolution in government, the two men descended into slinging petty insults at each other like toddlers in a sandpit.

Donald Trump and Elon Musk pictured at the White House in March (Picture: Roberto Schmidt)Donald Trump and Elon Musk pictured at the White House in March (Picture: Roberto Schmidt)
Donald Trump and Elon Musk pictured at the White House in March (Picture: Roberto Schmidt) | AFP via Getty Images

“Without me, Trump would have lost the election. Such ingratitude,” declared Baby Musk on his social media foghorn, X, formerly known as Twitter. From his ‘Truth Social’ trumpet, Toddler Trump declared Musk had been “wearing thin”, so he had asked him to leave. “I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted... and he just went CRAZY!”

At a time when a significant proportion of voters in countries across the world find populists bizarrely attractive, their massive egos and resulting propensity to fall out with each other may save us all. When self-interest is your over-riding motivation, the idea of working together in any kind of ‘national interest’ hardly occurs.

