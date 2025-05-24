Why Trump offers nothing but false hope and bad advice on North Sea oil
According to a new social media post by Donald Trump, the UK should “stop with the costly and unsightly windmills, and incentivise modernised drilling in the North Sea” as this would mean the UK’s energy costs “would go way down, and fast!"
It is a claim that may appeal to some – those struggling with high energy bills or oil industry workers who fear for their jobs. However, Trump has little to offer this debate other than false hope.
Trump claimed there was a “century of drilling left”. But according to the UK’s North Sea Transition Authority, the UK has an estimated 10 to 15 billion barrels of oil and gas remaining, which could take 20 to 30 years to drill.
‘Only long-term answer’
And, according to a report in March by UK Energy, whose members include BP, ScottishPower and the National Grid, “reducing our reliance on international gas prices is the only long-term answer” to cutting people’s energy bills.
It warned another global energy price crisis similar to the one caused by Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine would be devastating for Britain: “The government spent almost £100 billion supporting homes and businesses during the energy crisis; it’s clear the UK cannot afford another one.”
Electricity produced by wind and solar generation is significantly cheaper than gas, says UK Energy. It has proved to be difficult to break the link between gas and electricity prices, but that’s where the long-term solution lies. And this can only be achieved by increasing the amount of renewable electricity.
Fossil fuels not the future
Gas is a globally traded commodity and however much of it the UK produces, it is never going to dramatically shift the price.
It is also clear that fossil fuels, while they will be around for years, are ultimately not the future. A new industrial age is upon us and we must ensure this country is at the cutting edge of new technologies as they are developed.
We also need to live in the real world and, like it or not, that is one where climate change is becoming an increasingly dangerous problem that we must address – or our children and grandchildren will pay a heavy price.
