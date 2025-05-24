Why Trump offers nothing but false hope and bad advice on North Sea oil

The UK needs to reduce its reliance on gas to generate electricity if it is to bring down energy bills
Scotsman comment
By Scotsman comment
Comment
Published 24th May 2025, 06:00 BST

According to a new social media post by Donald Trump, the UK should “stop with the costly and unsightly windmills, and incentivise modernised drilling in the North Sea” as this would mean the UK’s energy costs “would go way down, and fast!"

It is a claim that may appeal to some – those struggling with high energy bills or oil industry workers who fear for their jobs. However, Trump has little to offer this debate other than false hope.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Trump claimed there was a “century of drilling left”. But according to the UK’s North Sea Transition Authority, the UK has an estimated 10 to 15 billion barrels of oil and gas remaining, which could take 20 to 30 years to drill.

Donald Trump's antipathy towards wind farms is well known (Picture: Saul Loeb)Donald Trump's antipathy towards wind farms is well known (Picture: Saul Loeb)
Donald Trump's antipathy towards wind farms is well known (Picture: Saul Loeb) | AFP via Getty Images

‘Only long-term answer’

And, according to a report in March by UK Energy, whose members include BP, ScottishPower and the National Grid, “reducing our reliance on international gas prices is the only long-term answer” to cutting people’s energy bills.

It warned another global energy price crisis similar to the one caused by Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine would be devastating for Britain: “The government spent almost £100 billion supporting homes and businesses during the energy crisis; it’s clear the UK cannot afford another one.”

Electricity produced by wind and solar generation is significantly cheaper than gas, says UK Energy. It has proved to be difficult to break the link between gas and electricity prices, but that’s where the long-term solution lies. And this can only be achieved by increasing the amount of renewable electricity.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fossil fuels not the future

Gas is a globally traded commodity and however much of it the UK produces, it is never going to dramatically shift the price.

It is also clear that fossil fuels, while they will be around for years, are ultimately not the future. A new industrial age is upon us and we must ensure this country is at the cutting edge of new technologies as they are developed.

We also need to live in the real world and, like it or not, that is one where climate change is becoming an increasingly dangerous problem that we must address – or our children and grandchildren will pay a heavy price.

Related topics:Donald Trumpoil and gas industryRenewable EnergyEnergy billsScotland
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice