Some of the world's richest men.placeholder image
Some of the world's richest men. | Getty Images/Canva

Who is the world's richest man in May 2025? Here are the 13 wealthiest billionaires - Elon Musk net worth

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 13th May 2025, 17:03 BST

These men (and they are all men) won’t be particularly concerned about rising bills.

The second inauguration of President Donald Trump earlier this year was a blunt reminder - if needed - of the way money and power are closely entwined.

Elon Musk may have been the highest profile billionaire to offer Trump his support, but sitting next to him at the ceremony were tech tycoons Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos.

They are three of the richest men in the world, who see their fortunes fluctuate by billions every 24 hours.

The mega-rich are less rare than they used to be, with Forbes magazine revealing last year that there were a record 2,781 billionaires in the world.

Famous faces making their first appearance in the list include fashion designer Christian Louboutin ($1.2 billion), NBA legend Magic Johnson ($1.2 billon), TV producer Dick Wolf ($1.2 billion) and pop star Taylor Swift ($1.1 billion).

They all have some way to go to catch up with the 13 richest people in the world in May 2025.

Here they are, and how much they are worth, according to the experts at Forbes.

The world's richest man - by quite some distance - is still Tesla, SpaceX and X owner Elon Musk. In November 2021 he became the first person ever to be worth $300 billion and he's now eased well past the $400 million mark. His involvement in politics helped Donald Trump become the American President for the second time but has been divisive to say the least - hitting the value of Tesla stock in particular. He's currently still worth $410.1 billion though - so don't feel too sorry for him.

1. Elon Musk

The world's richest man - by quite some distance - is still Tesla, SpaceX and X owner Elon Musk. In November 2021 he became the first person ever to be worth $300 billion and he's now eased well past the $400 million mark. His involvement in politics helped Donald Trump become the American President for the second time but has been divisive to say the least - hitting the value of Tesla stock in particular. He's currently still worth $410.1 billion though - so don't feel too sorry for him. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Sitting a couple of seat down from Elon Musk at the inauguration of President Donald Trump was Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. He's the world's second richest man with a forture of around $228.4 billion.

2. Jeff Bezos

Sitting a couple of seat down from Elon Musk at the inauguration of President Donald Trump was Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. He's the world's second richest man with a forture of around $228.4 billion. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Mark Zuckerberg's fortune was assured when he founded Facebook at the age of just 19. The Meta CEO has recently slipped to being 'just' the fourth richest person in the world earlier this year, but is now back into third place with a fortune estimated at $226.7 billion.

3. Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg's fortune was assured when he founded Facebook at the age of just 19. The Meta CEO has recently slipped to being 'just' the fourth richest person in the world earlier this year, but is now back into third place with a fortune estimated at $226.7 billion. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Oracle founder Larry Ellison, who owns 98 per cent of Lānaʻi, the sixth-largest island in Hawaii, takes fourth sport with a fortune estimated at $199.5billion - the first time he's dipped below $200 billion for a couple of years. The software guru has recently been advising President Trump on matters relating to Artificial Intelligence.

4. Larry Ellison

Oracle founder Larry Ellison, who owns 98 per cent of Lānaʻi, the sixth-largest island in Hawaii, takes fourth sport with a fortune estimated at $199.5billion - the first time he's dipped below $200 billion for a couple of years. The software guru has recently been advising President Trump on matters relating to Artificial Intelligence. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Elon MuskMoneyForbesMark ZuckerbergDonald Trump
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice