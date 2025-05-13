1 . Elon Musk

The world's richest man - by quite some distance - is still Tesla, SpaceX and X owner Elon Musk. In November 2021 he became the first person ever to be worth $300 billion and he's now eased well past the $400 million mark. His involvement in politics helped Donald Trump become the American President for the second time but has been divisive to say the least - hitting the value of Tesla stock in particular. He's currently still worth $410.1 billion though - so don't feel too sorry for him. | Getty Images