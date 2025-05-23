President says UK must abandon “costly and unsightly windmills”

Donald Trump has attacked Sir Keir Starmer just weeks after the two men agreed a trade deal between the US and the UK by telling him to “stop with the costly and unsightly windmills”.

Taking aim at the UK government stance on net zero and renewable energy, the US president said the Prime Minister should instead forge ahead with more drilling for oil in the North Sea, “where large amounts of oil lay waiting to be taken” to lower energy costs.

Writing on his social media platform Truth Social, Mr Trump said: “Our negotiated deal with the United Kingdom is working out well for all.

“I strongly recommend to them, however, that in order to get their Energy Costs down, they stop with the costly and unsightly windmills, and incentivize modernized drilling in the North Sea, where large amounts of oil lay waiting to be taken.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has struck deals with US president Donald Trump, India and the EU | PA

He added: “A century of drilling left, with Aberdeen as the hub.”

Energy costs ‘would go WAY DOWN, and fast!’

Mr Trump, who owns a golf resort in Aberdeenshire and has long voiced his opposition to nearby offshore wind developments, said "the old fashioned tax system" discourages drilling instead of encouraging it, adding that drilling for oil would mean the "UK’s Energy Costs would go WAY DOWN, and fast!"

Mr Trump has previously criticised wind turbines for their impact on wildlife and property values. He was involved in a campaign against wind turbines off Aberdeenshire, claiming they would spoil the view from his Balmedie golf course.