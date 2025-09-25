New poll reveals how SNP is leading Scotland on a slow and steady decline

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Political polls come and go, but the latest from Survation spells out the problem that has dogged Scottish politics for far too long.

It found that 56 per cent of people thought the Scottish Government was not doing well on the NHS, compared to 39 per cent who thought they were. There was an even worse picture for SNP ministers on the economy and jobs, with 58 per cent saying they were doing “not well” against 35 per cent for well. They also scored a rating of minus seven for education (50 to 43 per cent).

The one sign of hope was provided by Scotland’s train network, with 48 per cent saying ministers were doing well, compared to 41 who disagreed.

However, anyone expecting this generally negative perception to translate into low levels of support for the party of government will be in for a surprise. The SNP were comfortably in first place, on 37 per cent, nearly double the level of support for Labour on 20, with Reform on 18, the Conservatives 11 and the Liberal Democrats on seven.

John Swinney needs to prioritise political issues like the economy, the NHS and education (Picture: Jane Barlow/pool) | Getty Images

Independence seen as a solution

Clearly, the SNP’s core supporters vote for the party because they want Scotland to be an independent country for various reasons, including the idea that life would be better, despite some evidence to the contrary.

So nationalism provides a source of hope that the economy, the NHS and education would all improve, if only Scotland could leave the UK. But if independence is seen as a solution, this means ministers do not feel the same pressure from the electorate to solve the problems in these three key areas in the here and now.

Unfortunately, it is worse than that. The abject state of the NHS requires bold reforms and radical thinking, but the SNP appears scared to consider measures like abolishing universal free prescriptions that could raise significant new funds to recruit more staff, cut waiting lists and save lives.