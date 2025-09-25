New poll reveals how SNP is leading Scotland on a slow and steady decline
Political polls come and go, but the latest from Survation spells out the problem that has dogged Scottish politics for far too long.
It found that 56 per cent of people thought the Scottish Government was not doing well on the NHS, compared to 39 per cent who thought they were. There was an even worse picture for SNP ministers on the economy and jobs, with 58 per cent saying they were doing “not well” against 35 per cent for well. They also scored a rating of minus seven for education (50 to 43 per cent).
The one sign of hope was provided by Scotland’s train network, with 48 per cent saying ministers were doing well, compared to 41 who disagreed.
However, anyone expecting this generally negative perception to translate into low levels of support for the party of government will be in for a surprise. The SNP were comfortably in first place, on 37 per cent, nearly double the level of support for Labour on 20, with Reform on 18, the Conservatives 11 and the Liberal Democrats on seven.
Independence seen as a solution
Clearly, the SNP’s core supporters vote for the party because they want Scotland to be an independent country for various reasons, including the idea that life would be better, despite some evidence to the contrary.
So nationalism provides a source of hope that the economy, the NHS and education would all improve, if only Scotland could leave the UK. But if independence is seen as a solution, this means ministers do not feel the same pressure from the electorate to solve the problems in these three key areas in the here and now.
Unfortunately, it is worse than that. The abject state of the NHS requires bold reforms and radical thinking, but the SNP appears scared to consider measures like abolishing universal free prescriptions that could raise significant new funds to recruit more staff, cut waiting lists and save lives.
Instead, desperate not to rock any boats in a way that might prompt some voters to abandon independence, the SNP seems content to preside over a slow and steady decline. Either they need to change, or voters need to change them.
