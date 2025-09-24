Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The head of Scotland’s prison service has warned that it is “simmering on the brink of a crisis,” and said it is asking “too much” of staff who are facing increased risks of violence and burnout.

Teresa Medhurst said that the benefits of the decision to release hundreds of inmates early in order to free up space had been “lost” amid a “sharp increase” in the number of long-term prisoners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The chief executive of the Scottish Prison Service (SPS) also questioned its ability to forge bonds with those incarcerated across its estate when prisons resembled “warehouses,” and said the process resembled “stockpiling lives instead of having the opportunity to try and rebuild them.”

Opposition parties seized on her comments as evidence of the lack of resources being directed to a prison system deemed a “disaster waiting to happen,” but justice secretary Angela Constance said the Scottish Government had taken a range of actions to address the rise in the prison population, and was continuing to work with the SPS.

The head of the Scottish Prison Service said the benefits of the early release of hundreds of inmates had been ‘lost’. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire | Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Writing in today’s Scotsman, Ms Medhurst praised the staff under her watch, describing them as “heroes,” who put themselves in complex, challenging, and even violent environments on a day-to-day basis. But she emphasised that there was only so much they could do in the face of a growing prison population.

“With a near-record prison population, severe overcrowding, and a myriad of challenges around serious and organised crime, illicit substances, mental health, and trauma, the work they do is truly remarkable,” she wrote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Let me be clear. Our prisons are simmering on the brink of a crisis that threatens to overwhelm us and the communities we work so hard to protect. The risks and strain our staff have been asked to carry for almost two years now, as the population has grown way beyond the level prisons were built to hold, means we are asking too much.”

The latest SPS data, published on Tuesday, shows that the total prison population stood at 8,374 as of last week, with the vast majority of that total - some 8,021 - made up of men. Around one in five of the prison population - 1,823 - were untried, with a further 301 individuals convicted and awaiting sentence.

Teresa Medhurst, chief executive of the Scottish Prison Service. | Contributed

Ms Medhurst, who became the first female head of the SPS when she was appointed in 2022, said that while the short-term prisoner population was roughly 100 below the level it stood at two years ago following the emergency early release programme, prisons were continuing to struggle.

“Sadly, that benefit has been lost amid the sharp increase we have seen in long-term prisoners - those serving more than four years,” which is now around 600 higher than it was two years ago,” she explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Medhurst also pointed to a damning recent report by the Prison Officers Association Scotland, which said overcrowding had led to an increased risk of violence due to increased prisoner tensions, with experienced staff “walking away from the job they once loved because of absolute burnout.”

“It is not just about numbers, about how many beds you can cram into a room, or how many mouths we can feed,” she added. “It’s about people and the unique relationships that exist between our staff and those in our care.”

Scottish Conservative shadow justice secretary Liam Kerr said Ms Medhurt’s remarks revealed a prison system in “deep crisis.”

He said: “SNP ministers must wake-up and realise that hardworking prison staff are facing more and more threats from inmates, but simply do not have the resources they need to tackle these issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Resources should be clearly targeted so that prison officers get the extra support they desperately need, or else ministers will preside over an exodus of experienced staff. Instead of continually betraying those working in our justice system, the SNP must start prioritising their safety.”

Scottish Labour’s community safety spokesperson, Katy Clark, said “This stark warning must be a wake-up call for the SNP, who have been asleep at the wheel on this crisis for too long.

“Scotland’s overcrowded prisons are a disaster waiting to happen and the SNP’s short-term sticking plasters have completely failed to address the issue. It’s time for real action to deal with prison overcrowding, from modernising our Victorian prison estate to tackling the court backlogs.”

Ms Constance said: “I would like to recognise the incredible work of SPS staff whose dedication is shown in the exceptional care they provide in complex situations

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Scotland is not alone in facing challenges as a result of a rise in the prison population. There is no single reason for the increase and there is no single solution.