SNP minister Angus Robertson tells German media Scotland will be independent, back in the EU within 10 years
A top SNP government minister has told German media that Scotland will be independent and back in the EU within ten years.
External Affairs Secretary Angus Robertson told the DPA news agency that both Scotland and a united Ireland will re-join the European Union by 2035.
A spokesperson for the First Minister said John Swinney would “echo the sentiment”.
Speaking to German media, Mr Robertson said: “I think it’s entirely realistic that within a decade both Scotland and a united Ireland will be part of the European Union.”
However, he said Westminster politicians “will find plenty of reasons to say ‘now is not the time’”.
Mr Robertson added: “We are pushing for a referendum so we can make a decision, so we can re-join the European Union. We want it to happen as soon as possible.”
Mr Swinney’s official spokesman then said the First Minister would agree with the claims made by Mr Robertson.
He told journalists: “The First Minister certainly believes that Scotland can be independent in ten years’ time, but it’s a matter for the people of Scotland to vote for it and decide their future.”
The spokesman then clarified: “Yes, the First Minister is absolutely convinced Scotland will be independent. I think the First Minister would echo that sentiment.”
Rachael Hamilton, the deputy leader of the Scottish Conservatives, said: “Angus Robertson is like a broken record – of a song Scots are heartily sick of.
“The last thing they want is to hear him bleating on once again about independence. He and his ministerial colleagues should get on with the job of fixing the mess they’ve made of Scotland’s NHS, schools and other basic services.”
Comments
