A spokesman for the First Minister said John Swinney would echo the comments.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A top SNP government minister has told German media that Scotland will be independent and back in the EU within ten years.

External Affairs Secretary Angus Robertson told the DPA news agency that both Scotland and a united Ireland will re-join the European Union by 2035.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the First Minister said John Swinney would “echo the sentiment”.

First Minister John Swinney and External Affairs Secretary Angus Robertson | Jane Barlow/Press Association

Speaking to German media, Mr Robertson said: “I think it’s entirely realistic that within a decade both Scotland and a united Ireland will be part of the European Union.”

However, he said Westminster politicians “will find plenty of reasons to say ‘now is not the time’”.

Independence supporters hold a march in Glasgow last year (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell) | Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Robertson added: “We are pushing for a referendum so we can make a decision, so we can re-join the European Union. We want it to happen as soon as possible.”

Mr Swinney’s official spokesman then said the First Minister would agree with the claims made by Mr Robertson.

He told journalists: “The First Minister certainly believes that Scotland can be independent in ten years’ time, but it’s a matter for the people of Scotland to vote for it and decide their future.”

The spokesman then clarified: “Yes, the First Minister is absolutely convinced Scotland will be independent. I think the First Minister would echo that sentiment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachael Hamilton, the deputy leader of the Scottish Conservatives, said: “Angus Robertson is like a broken record – of a song Scots are heartily sick of.