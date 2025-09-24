Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Douglas Alexander has committed to a post-Brexit law that has been accused of “riding roughshod over devolution”.

The Scottish Secretary said in a letter to SNP MP Stephen Gethins the UK government had “made clear and definite improvements” to the Internal market Act rather than scrapping it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The law was introduced to create a single market across the UK after Brexit - but it has allowed UK ministers to override the Scottish Parliament.

Douglas Alexander has been Scottish Secretary for less than a month | AFP via Getty Images

Mr Alexander’s predecessor Ian Murray voted against the Internal Market (IM) Act in opposition, saying it undermined devolution.

The SNP said keeping the law “is yet another instalment in a long line of Westminster actions to take apart devolution brick by brick”.

In his letter, Mr Alexander said there would be “a more balanced and proportionate approach” and that it would grant exclusions which had been agreed with the Scottish Government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He wrote: “The outcomes of the review of the Act have been carefully crafted to ensure that unnecessary barriers to trade do not arise within the UK internal market in the future, whilst also maximising the scope to realise the benefits of devolved decision-making.

“We have made clear and definitive improvements to the operation of the Act. This UK government has committed to implement all UKIM Act exclusions that have been agreed by all governments in Common Frameworks.

“Furthermore, we have committed to consider environmental and public health factors alongside economic factors in proposed exclusions from the Act, thereby ensuring a balance of factors are considered, and introduced a minimum economic impact process for smaller exclusions.”

Mr Alexander added: “These changes represent a more proportionate and balanced approach to managing the UK internal market than existed previously – one which respect devolution whilst seeking to avoid unnecessary new costs to businesses.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The UK Internal Market Act was used to block Scotland’s deposit return scheme in 2023.

The UK Labour government will review the deposit return scheme (Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire)

The-then Conservative UK government refused to exclude the recycling scheme from the Act - which ultimately resulted in it being dropped by the SNP-Green Scottish Government.

‘Yet another broken promise’

Mr Gethins said: “After he unceremoniously replaced Ian Murray, it seems one of Douglas Alexander’s first acts as Scotland Secretary is to announce yet another broken promise from the Labour Party.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SNP MP Stephen Gethins

“The Internal Market Act rides roughshod over devolution and the fact Scottish Labour politicians are happy to see the powers of the Scottish Parliament picked apart by a Brexit process Scotland didn’t vote for speaks volumes.

“Brexit has torn down the structures of Donald Dewar’s devolution and the Labour government’s support for the Internal Market Act is yet another instalment in a long line of Westminster actions to take apart devolution brick by brick.

“Any politician from Scotland worth their salt should fight tooth and nail to see the Internal Market Act repealed. But far from standing up for Scotland, Douglas Alexander and this Labour government are offering more of the same failed Tory policies.”

Mr Alexander replaced Mr Murray as Scottish Secretary earlier this month. Beforehand he had been a business and trade minister.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Murray’s sacking came as a shock as he had been the only Scottish Labour MP to win a seat at the 2015 and 2019 general elections. He had also served for years as shadow Scottish secretary while in opposition.

A UK government spokesperson said: "Delivering for Scottish businesses is a priority for the UK government, which we have demonstrated through our recently signed trade deals and now a strengthened internal market.