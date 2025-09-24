SNP accused of 'underhand' tactics in failed attempt to fix tourist tax 'omnishambles'

The Scottish Government has bene accused to launching a failed attempt to amend its tourist tax regulations though a separate piece of Holyrood legislation.

SNP ministers have been accused of failing in an apparent attempt to fix its “embarrassing omnishambles” tourist tax plans with a bid to table a last-gasp motion to the Scottish Government’s flagship Housing Bill.

A row erupted after SNP public finance minister Ivan McKee was accused of a U-turn over allowing council flexibility over how any proposed visitor levy is charged.

A juggler performs for tourists on Royal Mile during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Proposals allow for a flat rate to be introduced, with plans in Edinburgh and Glasgow set at 5 per cent and Aberdeen City Council opting for a proposed 7 per cent.

But Mr McKee caused confusion after telling Holyrood’s economy and fair work committee the Government had acknowledged “some areas of Scotland are seeking greater flexibility in how the levy is applied and administered”.

He added: “Consequently, we are now actively extending powers to local authorities, including the option to introduce a single flat rate or tiered flat rate model alongside the existing percentage-based approach.”

But in a subsequent letter, sent by Mr McKee on Monday, he had downgraded the pledge from “actively extending powers to local authorities” to “actively considering extending powers to local authorities”.

Public finance minister Ivan McKee

Speaking in Holyrood on Tuesday, Mr McKee put the gaffe down to “a typographical error” and “one misplaced word”.

He stressed the Government had “no principle objection” to allowing councils to set a percentage or tiered rate and was looking for a “legislative vehicle” to make the changes.

But Mr McKee stressed that due to a lack of time before the Holyrood election and a busy parliamentary schedule, it would "realistically" be “after May next year” before the changes could be made.

But former SNP MSP Fergus Ewing, who now sits as an independent MSP, accused the Government of attempting to attach an amendment to the Housing Bill, set to go through its final stage three at Holyrood this week, to make the changes to the visitor levy rules.

MSP Fergus Ewing | PA

Neither Mr McKee nor the Presiding Officer would confirm whether a failed attempt to amend the Housing Bill had been made.

Mr Ewing said: “The minister has in fact already taken steps to try by way of lodging an amendment to the Housing Bill to have this measure dealt with in that Bill.

“Not surprisingly … that request was actually declared incompetent [by the Presiding Officer]. If that is the case, why has that not been explained to the house in the interests of transparency?”

Mr Ewing told The Scotsman he had it “on very good authority” the Government had tried to amend the Housing Bill, which he said would be proof of ministers “behaving in an underhand way in trying to pretend they are still considering the flat tax power”.

Scottish Conservative business, economy, tourism and culture spokesperson Murdo Fraser said: “This legislation is now in chaos.

Scottish Tory MSP Murdo Fraser | Contributed

“The minister has directly contradicted himself in the space of two letters. Ivan McKee owes businesses and councils an urgent explanation and clarity over whether councils will have the flexibility to set a flat rate on the visitor levy, and when.

“Councils are actively consulting on this, and they must have clear guidance as soon as possible. It took him three days to notice his error. No council can decide whether they want to introduce a visitor levy if they don’t know whether, or when, they will get these powers or not.”

Scottish Tory deputy leader Rachael Hamilton branded the situation an “embarrassing omnishambles by the SNP”.

Scottish Labour economy spokesperson Daniel Johnson said: “Once again this chaotic SNP Government seems to be making it up as it goes along.

“Businesses and local authorities are being kept in the dark while the SNP scrambles to get its position straight.”