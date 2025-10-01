Keir Starmer finally discovers his fighting spirit as he goes after Nigel Farage and Reform

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was helped by a friendly audience – in contrast to some rather disloyal Labour party conference crowds of old – but Keir Starmer finally managed to show a bit of fighting spirit in a speech that, while not a classic, did the job.

The target of his passion was not Labour’s traditional enemy, the Conservatives, who won a landslide election victory just six years ago. They barely got a mention. Instead, the Prime Minister directed his fire towards Reform UK.

Questioning Nigel Farage’s patriotism, Starmer asked when was the last time the Reform leader had said “anything positive about Britain's future”. “He can't. He doesn't like Britain, doesn't believe in Britain, wants you to doubt it as much as he does. And so he resorts to grievance... they want to turn this country, this proud, self-reliant country, into a competition of victims."

Keir Starmer showed more passion than usual during his speech to the Labour party conference (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell) | Getty Images

‘Unfit’ to be Prime Minister?

On immigration, Starmer said there was “a moral line, and it isn't just Farage who crosses it". “Controlling migration is a reasonable goal. But if you throw bricks and smash up private property that's not legitimate – that's thuggery.” Free speech was a "British value" but it did not allow people to “incite racist violence and hatred”.

The speech proved too much for Farage, who claimed Starmer was “unfit to be the Prime Minister”. In contrast, Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey said he was glad Starmer was “finally stepping up the fight” against Farage instead of “parroting” him.

Of course, one speech was never going to turn around Starmer’s fortunes and question marks remain over whether he has what it takes to inspire his party and, more importantly, the electorate.

Difficult Budget looms for Labour

As we have said repeatedly, what voters need to see is real progress on the economy, the NHS and education. Starmer’s new NHS Online service for England could provide one tangible example – with the potential to make the SNP look scandalously unambitious on health – but only if it lives up to the Prime Minister’s billing.