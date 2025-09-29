Chancellor vows to keep control of public finances and “not take risks with the trust placed in us by the British people”

Rachel Reeves has warned of "harsh global headwinds" and hinted at further tax rises in the Budget in her speech to the Labour Party conference.

She told delegates in Liverpool the UK government will face “further tests” in the months ahead, with the “choices to come made all the harder” by international events.

The Chancellor used her speech to insist she would keep control of the public finances and would “not take risks with the trust placed in us by the British people”.

Experts have said Ms Reeves will have to increase taxes or cut spending to fill a black hole in her budget, which the National Institute of Economic and Social Research has estimated could be as much as £50 billion.

But she acknowledged her choices had been made “harder” by international events and the “long-term damage” done to the economy.

The Chancellor said she will “take no risks” with the trust of the British people at the Budget later this year.

She told the conference: “I will make my choices at that Budget.

“They will be choices to take our country forward.

“And whatever tests come our way, whatever tests come my way, I make this commitment to you: I will take no risks with the trust placed in us by the British people.”

As the Chancellor was speaking, a protestor could be heard shouting about "genocide" and the “mass starvation of Palestinians”.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves makes a speech during the Labour Party Conference at the ACC Liverpool. | PA

Ms Reeves said she "understood" the cause of the protester, but added the UK government had recently recognised the state of Palestine.

She said Labour was "now the party of government, not the party of protest".

Palestine Youth Movement and London for a Free Palestine claimed responsibility for the protest.

According to the two groups, the activist, named “Sam P” stood up with a large Palestinian flag and said: “Why is Britain still arming Israel?”

In a statement issued by the protest groups following the disruption, the activist said: “It’s unbearable to watch this British-backed genocide unfolding on our screens while Labour carries on with business as usual.

“We should do whatever we can to push for an end to the atrocities.”

Merseyside Police have said there was “no police involvement” with the protester.

He was removed from the hall and the incident was dealt with by internal security staff, the force said.

Speaking to Sky News after the speech, senior Cabinet Office minister Darren Jones failed to rule out whether Labour would stick by its manifesto commitment to not raise VAT, income tax or national insurance for working people.

“I am not ruling anything out, or anything in. All I’m saying is today the manifesto stands.

“We’ve got a budget process to go through, and any decisions will be announced to Parliament in the normal way,” the PM’s Chief Secretary said.

With Labour trailing Reform UK in the polls, Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership has been questioned, with Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham claiming he had been urged by some MPs to challenge him.

Ms Reeves acknowledged the year had “brought its fair share of challenges for our party and our country” and added “they won’t be the last”.

She said “whatever tests confront us, have faith, because our party and our country have overcome greater challenges than these”.

Mr Burnham has suggested the UK has “got to get beyond this thing of being in hock to the bond markets” as he set out plans for billions more borrowing.

But Ms Reeves appeared to criticise Mr Burnham’s economic approach, warning of the dangers of unrestrained borrowing.

She said: “There are still those who peddle the idea that we could just abandon economic responsibility and cast off any constraints on spending.

“They are wrong – dangerously so.”

Mr Burnham seemed to quell speculation about his leadership ambitions later on Monday.

He told an event hosted by the Guardian Politics podcast live: “There’s no ability for me to launch… I’m not going to go and say every conversation I have with every MP.

“I can’t launch a leadership campaign, I’m not in parliament, so that is the bottom line.”

There was only one reference to Scotland in the Chancellor’s speech.

This was when Ms Reeves spoke about “a record £10 billion export order from Norway for Scottish-built frigates.”

This followed the hall being half empty for Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and Scottish Secretary Douglas Alexander’s speeches on Sunday.

It comes ahead of the Holyrood election next year, where Scottish Labour hopes to topple to the SNP after nearly two decades in power.

But Scottish Labour has been polling well behind the SNP, with some surveys suggesting the party could even finish in third place behind Reform UK.

Unions heaped pressure on Ms Reeves to introduce taxes on the wealthy to help fund public spending.

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said: “At the Budget the Government should be asking those with the broadest shoulders, like banks and gambling companies, to pay their fair share.

“This is not only the right thing to do, it’s popular right across the political spectrum, including with Reform-leaning voters.”

Unison general secretary Christina McAnea said: “It would have been good to hear the Chancellor make a commitment to raising money by taxing wealth, which could then be invested in essential public services.”