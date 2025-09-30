Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish Labour has promised to spend on “big infrastructure projects” if it wins next year’s Holyrood election.

Anas Sarwar told The Scotsman the party would set out plans for projects “in every region of Scotland” before voters go to the polls in the spring.

The Scottish Labour leader also criticised the SNP for what he said was a lack of infrastructure projects it had delivered during its time in office.

He was speaking in a joint interview with Scottish Secretary Douglas Alexander at the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool.

Asked about Chancellor Rachel Reeves only making reference to Scotland once in her conference speech, Mr Sarwar replied: “What I was so struck by in Rachel's speech, was when she set out the transport projects that happening in Wales and in England, where there's Labour governments, and then transport fully devolved to Scotland.

“Where are our big transport projects? What are the SNP doing? What they've done with all the money?

“So yes, it's right to ask, where's the money gone in the NHS, where's the money gone in terms of improve our schools?

“But those big infrastructure projects that are being backed by a Labour government in England, where they are responsible, backed by a Labour government in Wales, where they are responsible - where are those big transport projects in Scotland that are the responsibility of the SNP?

“In actual fact, I don't think we've done a major infrastructure project since we built 1.5 miles a road on the M74.”

Asked what projects he would like to see, Mr Sarwar said: “In advance of the election, we're going to set out what those big infrastructure projects will look like in every region of Scotland, so we can demonstrate that positive Labour difference.

“So you're right to highlight the difference, but the difference is because the difference in motivation of governments, rather than not understanding or not caring about Scotland, and the £10 billion frigate deal is the perfect illustration of her understanding Scotland.”

The five-mile long M74 extension was opened in 2011.

Mr Sarwar’s comments came after the UK Government promised £2.5 million to secure the future of a Clyde shipbuilding welding skills centre in Glasgow earlier on Monday.

The £11m project led by Rolls Royce had been in doubt because the SNP’s ban on funding munitions meant it could not receive Scottish Enterprise funding.

Mr Alexander said the UK Government was willing to step in “if the Scottish Government steps back” and was “not prepared to let Clyde shipyard workers down.”

He said: “You look at [Defence Secretary] John Healey this morning, he's made clear, if the Scottish Government won't step up to support Scottish shipbuilding, then we'll step in.

“So the £2.5m is committed today to the welding centre on the Clyde should rightly and reasonably have been delivered by the Scottish Government, but we're not prepared to let Clyde shipyard workers down.

“We're not willing to let down prospective apprentices. We will step in if the Scottish Government steps back.”

It was also announced at the end of last month that the UK had secured a £10bn deal to supply Norway with warships built in Glasgow.

Mr Alexander said the the deal “evidences the fact that actually a Labour Government is making a difference.”

He said: “The example of the frigate deal is important.

“Before I was appointed to this job, I was trade minister, and my last overseas visit was to Japan and to Korea, where I was on the Prince of Wales, the flagship of the Royal Navy, meeting with Mitsui Sumitomo.

“Businesses that I saw are now investing in Inverness when I was there on Friday, we need the strength and power of the United Kingdom behind us to secure the kind of order that was secured for the client.

“So we were head to head, against the Americans, against the French and against the Germans in securing that order.

“And what you need at that point is not just the skills and excellence of the workforce at Scotson and Yoker, but you also need government to government relations, so that they trust that you are a strategic defence partner going forward.

“And when Keir Starmer got the phone call from the Norwegian Prime Minister, that is not a phone call that a Conservative Prime Minister would have received.

“So the fact is, the strength and power of the United Kingdom on that frigate deal evidences the fact that actually a Labour Government is making a difference.”

Ms Reeves mentioned investment in public transport projects in the north of England and Wales during her Labour Party Conference speech on Monday.

She spoke about a new railway station in Liverpool, new tram stops in Greater Manchester, a mass transit system in Yorkshire and new railway stations in Wales.

Mr Alexander’s appointment as Scottish Secretary earlier this month sparked a briefing war among Scottish Labour figures.

He was branded a “wee p****” by an anonymous Labour MP after he replaced the axed Ian Murray.

Mr Alexander brushed off the briefing against him as “not my first rodeo”.

He told The Scotsman: “This is not my first rodeo. There's always commentary, speculation, briefing, but I don't think people want us focused on ourselves.

“I think they want us focused on the country and the challenge of the coming campaign.

“And we're pretty laser light focused on the coming seven months rather than the last seven days.”

When asked if he felt bad about Mr Murray getting sacked, he said: “The first line of my speech to the conference was paying tribute to my friend and predecessor, Ian Murray, but I'm looking forward to working with Ian now.

“He's got an important job that stretches across two government ministries, and he's part of the team.”

He also refused to say what he would do differently to Mr Murray.

When it was suggested to him that the Prime Minister must have thought he could do a different job, Mr Alexander said: “That's above my pay grade. The Prime Minister chooses the team, and in that sense, I'm looking forward to playing my part.”

When asked what he would do differently to his predecessor, Mr Alexander said: “You'll find out in the months ahead.

“I'm working as co chair of the campaign with Jackie Baillie.

“I'll be working very closely with and Anas to support his leadership of the campaign, and I'm looking forward to getting stuck in.”

When asked who the buck would stop with if Scottish Labour doesn’t win next year’s election, Mr Alexander said: “We're working to win. We're not planning to lose.”

When asked if either he or Mr Alexander would resign if Scottish Labour loses, Mr Sarwar said: “We’re going to win.”