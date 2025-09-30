Wes Streeting: Nigel Farage allowed 'racist leaflets' to go out at Scottish by-election

Wes Streeting has attacked Nigel Farage over the by-election leaflets.

Wes Streeting has questioned why Nigel Farage allowed a “racist leaflet” to be sent in the name of Reform UK.

Sir Keir Starmer and his ministers have heightened their criticism of Mr Farage’s party in recent days, with the Prime Minister describing Reform’s proposal to remove the right of some migrants legally living in Britain as “racist”.

Mr Streeting, the UK health secretary, raised the issue of an attack advert published by Reform UK earlier this year that claimed Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar prioritises people from Pakistan over those in Scotland.

Asked on Tuesday if he believed Clacton MP Mr Farage or his policies were racist, Mr Streeting told GB News: “I don’t have a window into Nigel’s soul, but I did see the leaflet that Reform put out in a by-election in Scotland that basically said that Anas Sarwar would prioritise the interests of the Pakistani community, and Pakistanis living in the country.

“And why was that? Well, because, as well as being a proud Scot, Anas is also of proud Pakistani heritage. And I thought that was a racist leaflet. I really did, and it went out in Reform’s name.

“And if Nigel Farage doesn’t agree with that, why did he let it go out? And if he did agree with that, well, what does that make him?”

During the by-election campaign, Reform also highlighted a speech by the Labour MSP where he urged more people from a south Asian background to enter politics.

Mr Streeting said: “I honestly just thought it was basically saying ‘he’s not one of us. He’s going to stand up for them, not for you’. And I just, I thought we’d left that kind of politics behind in our country.

“I want this to be a country where people can express their concerns and can speak up and can exercise free speech. I don’t think that people, for example, who are concerned about the security of our borders, so small boats or levels of legal, let alone illegal, migration in our country are racist.

“I don’t think that at all. But we do have racism in our country and where we see it, we’ve got to call it out. I don’t want to turn the clock back.”

Sir Keir’s Cabinet have stepped up their attacks on Reform UK during Labour’s annual conference in Liverpool. It follows concerns among some in Labour the government has not been passionate enough in its fightback against the insurgent party.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves then said voters “can support the Reform party and not be racist”, but insisted the immigration policy was racist and she was not sure many people actually supported it.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said Reform’s plans, which include abolishing indefinite leave to remain, are “immoral” and “extreme”. She said Mr Farage had “blown a very loud dog whistle” by proposing an immigration policy that is “worse than racist”.

