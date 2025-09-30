Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish Labour’s deputy leader has pleaded with people to “give us your money” ahead of next year’s Holyrood election.

Jackie Baillie urged people to “contribute financially to our campaign” at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool.

At the Scots Night fringe event, the Dumbarton MSP explained that the party had launched ‘The Thistle Network’ - a means by which people can give money to the party and get something in return.

Jackie Baillie is Scottish Labour leader (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Donors can contribute £1,000, £3,500 or £8,000 for a Silver, Gold or Platinum service.

The three tiers “offer unique opportunities to connect with our work in Scotland.”

These include tickets to the annual winter gala dinner, which is attended by senior Scottish Labour figures, and access to lounges at the party conference, according to a booklet given out by the party.

They also provide access to a “welcome event” and “an in conversation with event”.

Ms Baillie said onstage at Scots Night: “Whether it’s using your shoe leather to come campaign with us, to knock on doors with us, to deliver leaflets with us, that’s great.

“But if you can’t do that, we have launched the Thistle Network.

“The Thistle Network is about you being able to contribute financially to our campaign.

“Campaigns need money to run and we need your help to do that.

“So if you want to be part of delivering a Labour government in Scotland, then please do that.

“And let me say to you, when the press, when the pollsters, when the pundits said we couldn’t win in Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse, we proved them wrong.

“We didn’t come third, as they said we would do. We didn’t even come fourth.

“We blew the doors down and we came first.

“And I have to say, you know, Davy Russell was a great candidate, but we also had the best Labour organisation, the best team led by Kate Watson, we had a phenomenal ground operation and you ain’t seen nothing yet.

“So I’m telling you, come May, I will be proud that Anas Sarwar is Scotland’s next First Minister.

“So give us your money. Come help us. Thank you so much.”

SNP MSP George Adam MSP said: “Jackie Baillie and the Labour Party have serious questions to answer about what wealthy donors will expect in return for their cash."

Scottish Green MSP Maggie Chapman said: ‘When corporate donors are giving large sums to political parties, it is never good news.

“They aren't giving money to be nice: it's to get something in return.

“We've seen that in England, where private health lobbyists and other vested interests have bankrolled Keir Starmer's government and benefited from favourable policies, including the privatisation of our NHS.

“We need a strong and transparent democracy, not a political system that money can buy. That means taking a serious look at how most political parties are funded and how lobbyists and wealthy donors are held accountable.”