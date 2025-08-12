Don't Look Back in Hanger: Oasis reunion celebrated with specially selected pork sausage rolls

In a delightful nod to Oasis' triumphant return to the stage, Make it Scotch encouraged fans to ‘Roll with it’ with Specially Selected Pork sausage rolls on the afternoon of Friday, August 8.

As fans queued up for the highly anticipated reunion gig, they were treated to free sausage rolls and Oasis-inspired bucket hats, ensuring they wouldn't "Look Back in Hanger."

The excitement was electric as fans held up their savoury treats and donned their new hats, all set against the backdrop of the iconic Murrayfield stadium. This fun and light-hearted activation brought smiles and satisfaction, making the wait for the concert even more memorable.