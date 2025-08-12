It comes ahead of Oasis’s final performance in Edinburgh on Tuesday night.

Award-winning author Ian Rankin met Oasis co-founder and rhythm guitarist Paul Arthurs on Tuesday for a cup of coffee.

The pair were pictured in what is understood to be The Kimpton Charlotte Square Hotel.

On Monday, Arthurs, also known as “Bonehead”, posted a cryptic post inside The Oxford Bar on X and tagged the author.

On his own account, Rankin said: “So by all accounts if I’d spent my free afternoon at the Oxford Bar rather than the flicks, I’d probably have bumped into a thirsty Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs.

“Nice that he found my oasis though…”

But the Oasis star then responded, saying: “Ahhh. I was gonna message you as well. Maybe a coffee in the morning if you’re around?”

Ian Rankin and Paul Arthurs met over a cup of coffee. | Ian Rankin/X

And it seems that the pair were finally able to meet, with the two of them having a catch up earlier today.

Inspector Rebus author Rankin posted a picture of the pair and captioned it: “Finally caught up with Mr Paul Arthurs. From walking around today, Oasis basically *own* Edinburgh!”