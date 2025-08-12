Oasis in Edinburgh: Ian Rankin meets Oasis star Bonehead in Edinburgh for coffee ahead of Murrayfield gig
Award-winning author Ian Rankin met Oasis co-founder and rhythm guitarist Paul Arthurs on Tuesday for a cup of coffee.
The pair were pictured in what is understood to be The Kimpton Charlotte Square Hotel.
It comes ahead of Oasis’s final performance in Edinburgh on Tuesday night.
On Monday, Arthurs, also known as “Bonehead”, posted a cryptic post inside The Oxford Bar on X and tagged the author.
On his own account, Rankin said: “So by all accounts if I’d spent my free afternoon at the Oxford Bar rather than the flicks, I’d probably have bumped into a thirsty Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs.
“Nice that he found my oasis though…”
But the Oasis star then responded, saying: “Ahhh. I was gonna message you as well. Maybe a coffee in the morning if you’re around?”
And it seems that the pair were finally able to meet, with the two of them having a catch up earlier today.
Inspector Rebus author Rankin posted a picture of the pair and captioned it: “Finally caught up with Mr Paul Arthurs. From walking around today, Oasis basically *own* Edinburgh!”
Oasis took to Murrayfield’s stage on Friday and Saturday. They will return tonight for their third and final Scotland performance during their tour.
