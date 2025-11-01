Bonfire Night: Violent attacks on police put fireworks industry in last chance saloon

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And so it begins. With Halloween behind us, attention now shifts to that other event that is also scary but for all the wrong reasons.

Bonfire Night has changed. The 1605 Gunpowder Plot failed because Guy Fawkes was caught but even if that hadn’t happened, Parliament would have been quite safe if the explosives came from the same people who used to produce our fireworks. Splutter, Fizzle and Flop would have been appropriate brand names.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then came cheap imports from overseas, increasing the power, the noise and also the risk. Two years ago, more than 60 Scottish police officers were injured after being attacked with fireworks and petrol bombs at the start of November. Fire and ambulance crews were also targeted.

Last year was better but police still faced disorder on the southside of Glasgow, with Scottish Fire and Rescue called out to 370 incidents across the country on Bonfire Night, and elsewhere.

Want the latest Scottish headlines sent directly to your phone? Sign up to our new WhatsApp Channel here .

Fireworks cause air pollution, terrorise pets and can be used by thugs to attack the police and others (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell) | Getty Images

Fireworks control zones

For the past week, Operation Moonbeam has been in place, with police resources focussing on those believed to be planning disorder. On top of that, fireworks control zones are being used in Edinburgh and Glasgow, making it illegal for the public to set off fireworks within certain designated areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spare a thought for the poor police officers chasing around in the dark trying to apprehend the idiots who see the zones as a challenge rather than a warning. If they don’t work, the fireworks industry really is in the last chance saloon.

In a society increasingly focussed on health and safety, it’s a bizarre anomaly that we allow anyone and everyone to buy small explosives with no guarantees about how they will be used.

On top of that there are the unintended consequences. For years, animal charities have been calling for a fireworks ban because of the distress caused to pets. There are also environmental considerations. When they explode fireworks release fine dust particles rich in toxic metals boosting air pollution by up to 20 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Australia’s tough stance

For these reasons, firework use has been declining. The big end of Edinburgh Festival display is now a thing of the past and Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo has switched to drones and a few low noise fireworks instead. No politician wants to be seen to stop the fun so the tough decisions on fireworks are continually kicked down the road.

This week the Scottish Government confirmed there were no plans to pursue a licensing scheme aimed at restricting the sale of fireworks that was promised three years ago. Instead resources would focus on the police and fire response.

Others take a different view. In Australia, not normally a place we associate with fun-hating killjoys, a major crackdown is underway after years of problems. In some states fireworks are now classed as an explosive and can only be handled by pyrotechnicians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In others you need a licence to be able to buy and use fireworks and ignoring this risks a $50,000 fine and up to a year in jail.