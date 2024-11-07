Watch: Helicopter footage shows youths throwing fireworks at police with shields on Bonfire Night

The vision of disorder on Bonfire Night in Edinburgh has been captured by a Police Scotland helicopter

Aerial footage captured by police has shown the extent of disorder involving fireworks in Edinburgh on Bonfire Night.

The footage was captured at night using a Police Scotland helicopter. The vision shows running youths hurling fireworks and throwing objects towards a line of officers with shields.

Emergency services dealt with significant disorder that saw police and firefighters targeted with fireworks, bricks and bottles on Tuesday, with parts of the capital and Glasgow worst affected.

Investigations into the disorder are continuing, with police vowing all those involved in the disorder would be “brought to account”.

Assistant Chief Constable Tim Mairs, gold commander for Operation Moonbeam, which aims to deal with such behaviour, said: “Now that our Bonfire Night deployments have stood down, our investigation teams will begin reviewing all the evidence we obtained through body-worn video, air support unit footage and statements from the public.

“This will help us establish the identities of those who chose to cause harm within our communities and who sought to attack and injure emergency service workers.

“While I am encouraged that we didn’t see the same levels of serious disorder when compared to last year, I am under no illusion that the actions of a minority of individuals still had a significant and detrimental impact on various communities across Scotland.

“Their actions will not be tolerated, and detectives are working tirelessly to make arrests and ensure all of those involved in the offences we witnessed are brought to account.”

Some of the vision captured by the Police Scotland helicopter | Police Scotland

Police said the Niddrie, Calder Road, Gracemount and Moredun areas of Edinburgh and the Pollokshields area of Glasgow were among the most adversely affected on Bonfire Night.

Between October 31 and November 6, a total of 19 arrests have been made throughout Scotland in connection with firework offences.

Six people have been charged under the Fireworks and Pyrotechnic Articles Act, while a further 26 charges have been brought against individuals for associated criminality.

Further arrests are expected in the coming days, police said.

A major incident public portal has been set up, allowing communities to share video and photo evidence of incidents in their area.

Anyone with footage that can assist officers in identifying people involved in fireworks-related crime can submit it to https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT24S16-PO1.

One car dealership in Calder Road in Edinburgh reportedly seeing 21 of its cars damaged by fireworks.

In some incidents in Glasgow, emergency services responding to unauthorised bonfires were met with large groups of what police described as “hostile youths”.

Chief Superintendent Lynn Ratcliff, Divisional Commander for Greater Glasgow Division, said: “The overwhelming majority of those within Glasgow chose to enjoy Bonfire Night in the proper spirit.

“However, groups of young people, motivated to cause the maximum amount of fear and alarm carried out targeted disorder in certain parts of the city.

“This put not only local residents at risk, but meant police officers, fire service personnel and ambulance crews were in danger of being injured, as they responded to protect communities. Thankfully, however, no injuries were reported.

“Detectives across Glasgow are reviewing all evidence they obtained during Bonfire Night, and working with the public to gather more information, which will help bring these offenders to justice.

“If you believe you can assist with our ongoing inquiries then please get in touch.”