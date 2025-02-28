Attacks on Scotland's book festivals from both left and right recall 1930s book burnings

Book festivals provide a fine example of what democratic debate should be like

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A book festival is a place where people who are interested in serious issues, great literature and the human condition in general come together to discuss, debate and disagree agreeably. In other words, to do that most simple and vitally human thing – to talk to each other.

Once upon a time, the idea of such an event would not have been remotely controversial, even if the discussions sometimes were. People were able to recognise that holding a different opinion to someone else – whether on the quality of a writer’s prose or a great political issue of the day – did not mean they must be implacable enemies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Increasingly however, this idea, so central to democracy, is being eroded by people on both sides of the political spectrum. Earlier this week, US Congressman Brian Mast, chair of the House of Representatives’ foreign affairs committee, condemned the State Department for providing what he called “radical, far-left grants” to organisations including Edinburgh International Book Festival.

The Edinburgh International Book Festival ended its sponsorship with Baillie Gifford last year | contributed

A book festival spokesperson later explained the US Embassy had “supported a programme including geopolitical discussion and countering misinformation entitled 'Democracy Matters' which also provided the opportunity for young people to attend events on democracy for free.”

Last year, a sponsorship deal between the festival and Edinburgh-based firm Baillie Gifford was ended following a campaign by environmental activists angry about the company’s investments in fossil fuels. This came despite an open letter signed by more than 60 leading writers, including Liz Lochhead, Val McDermid and Alexander McCall Smith, which expressed profound concern about the effects of the loss of sponsorship.

Now the Edinburgh, Wigtown and Borders book festivals have all joined the British Arts Festivals Association – with financial help from publisher Canongate – in the hope that by working more closely together they can “futureproof” their very existence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad