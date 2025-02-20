The 10 best independent bookshops in Scotland, based on the British Book Awards 2025

The ten best independent bookshops in Scotland have been shortlisted for the The British Book Awards 2025 Independent Bookshop of the Year Award.

The award, which celebrates stores that bring books to the heart of local communities, saw the highest ever number of entries this year, with 72 businesses shortlisted for the final.

The Scottish bookshops will battle it out against each other to win best in their region - before going head to head with the winners of the other regions. The overall prize will be announced when The British Book Awards ceremony returns on 12th May 2025. The overall Independent Bookshop of the Year winner will also be in the running to be crowned Book Retailer of the Year.

The Scottish shortlist includes Heron & Willow in Jedburgh, Far From the Madding Crowd in Linglithgow, Night Owl Books in East Linton, Seahorse Bookstore in Ardrossan, The Bookhouse in Broughty Ferry and The Book Nook in Stewarton. Also on the list are The Edinburgh Bookshop, The Ginger Cat Bookshop in Bridge of Weir, The Wee Bookshop in Dollar and The Ullapool Bookshop.

Tom Tivnan, managing editor at The Bookseller and judge of the awards,which is sponsored by book wholesaler Gardners, said: “The last year has been a drab time for the high street, with declining footfall and rising prices, but what has been underscored by our regional and country finalists is that independent bookshops are beacons of hope amid the gloom.

“I have been judging this award for a decade and a half and I have never seen such depth of quality and energy in the submissions, from the newcomers to most venerable stores.”

He added: “British and Irish indies continue to thrive, despite the overall climate, with entrepreneurship and creativity. These finalists are wonderfully unique and idiosyncratic, but there is a link in that all of them are not confined by the four walls of their shops – they are out in their communities organising festivals, visiting schools, bringing authors to town. Sure, they sell a lot of books but that is just the start: independent bookshops are Britain and Ireland’s local cultural linchpins.”

Ruth Gardner, Gardners’ UK sales manager, said: “Every independent bookshop has a unique story to tell and we are proud to support those who make reading more accessible and magical for everyone. This award recognises their invaluable contribution. Independent bookshops are at the heart of the book world, bringing communities together and championing the joy of reading. We’re proud to support the Independent Bookshop of the Year award and would like to wish all entrants the very best of luck and can’t wait to be part of this journey with them.”

The nominations cover nine different regions and countries, including 10 in Scotland, North England, London, south-west England and south-east England respectively and seven in the Midlands.

The overall winner will again receive £5,000 from the wholesaler.

1 . Wee Bookshop The Wee Bookshop in Dollar says it aims 'to provide a safe space, an oasis of calm, a portal to other worlds, a community hub and a storytelling sanctuary'. | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Seahorse Bookstore Situated in Ardrossan By-the-Sea, the Seahorse Bookstore is a family-run business located enroute to the Arran ferry. The bookshop has three rooms - the Non-Fiction room, The Fiction Room and The Kids' Room. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . The Book Nook The Book Nook situated in Stewarton markets itself as "an inviting and relaxing place to browse books, chat about books, and buy books for everyone". The outlet was named Independent Bookshop of the Year 2024 for Scotland. | Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . The Edinburgh Bookshop Located on Bruntsfield Place, the Edinburgh Bookshop recently relocated to this new location. The Guardian has previously said "this is the kind of bookshop we'd all like to have in our neighbourhood". | Google Maps Photo Sales