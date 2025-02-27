Scottish book festivals to 'futureproof' existence after Baillie Gifford sponsorship loss

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three Scottish book festivals have joined forces with counterparts across the UK to become members of an arts organisation they hope will "futureproof" their existence after all nine lost key sponsorship from fund manager Baillie Gifford.

Scottish publisher Canongate has funded membership of the British Arts Festivals Association (BAFA) for all nine literary festivals, including the Edinburgh International Book Festival (EIBF), Wigtown Book Festival and Borders Book Festival. Both those festivals ended sponsorship agreements with Edinburgh-based financial firm Baillie Gifford last year due to pressure from activists who claimed the company invested in fossil fuels.

The festivals said membership would bolster their lobbying power and help provide discounted services, as well as enabling a “stronger collective voice for communicating the value and benefit of book festivals”.

Jenny Niven, director of the Edinburgh International Book Festival, said: “We are really excited to announce this partnership. Our group of festivals has been working more collaboratively since last summer and see real opportunity in continuing to share expertise and strengthening our partnerships.

“Joining BAFA is a great example of how working together can really bolster our collective impact. Book festivals are critical for writers and are a vital part of both publishing and of the wider cultural landscape. We look forward to working together to navigate an ever-changing arts landscape and championing the huge value of what we do, all across the UK.”

The end of EIBF’s 20-year funding partnership with Baillie Gifford in May last year came as a major financial blow for the festival. Climate activist Greta Thunberg had cancelled an event a year earlier over the sponsor’s fossil fuel investments.

A statement from the festival said it was no longer able to deliver a “safe and successful” event amid “threats of disruption”.

Weeks earlier, Ms Niven had warned the book festival would have to scale back the event’s programme if it severed ties with Baillie Gifford.

Alongside Cheltenham and Stratford, which are existing BAFA members, Edinburgh International Book Festival joins the association alongside other UK book festivals - Borders Book Festival, Cambridge Literary Festival, Hay Festival, Henley Literary Festival and Wimbledon BookFest.

BAFA, which has other book festivals as members, offers vital support to UK arts festivals at all levels, from volunteer-run organisations to some of the most iconic names in the UK arts calendar, including BBC Proms and the Cheltenham Jazz Festival.

The literary festivals said membership of BAFA would offer a shared forum for festivals to liaise and co-ordinate mutual support and bolster their lobbying power, as well as affording each festival access to additional resources and academic links. These links include discounted services that prove invaluable in the running of large-scale arts events.

Fiona Goh, director of BAFA, said: “BAFA is delighted to welcome these acclaimed and diverse literary festivals to our membership, joining other arts festivals from across the UK, including the BBC Proms, Harrogate International Festivals and Cheltenham Festivals.