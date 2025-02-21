Trainspotting author leads line-up for 2025 Paisley Book Festival

Paisley Book Festival is in its sixth year

Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh and Belle and Sebastian frontman Stuart Murdoch are among the line-up at this year’s Paisley Book Festival.

Acclaimed short story writer Chris McQueer and celebrated Glasgow restaurant owner Julie Lin will also be taking to the stage as they discuss their new books.

Centered around the theme The Lives We Live, this year’s three-day festival - from Friday, 25 April to Sunday, 27 April - will delve into the competing ideas about life in today’s complicated world, tackling issues of the day and celebrating things that bring joy.

Now in its sixth year, Paisley Book Festival offers access to many events on a “pay what you can” basis to ensure accessibility to the arts and culture in Renfrewshire.

OneRen chair, councillor Lisa-Marie Hughes, said: “We are so proud of the way in which Paisley Book Festival has grown into such a significant event in a relatively short period of time. We are incredibly excited by this year’s line-up, which really is a testament to the reputation that the festival has among writers and audiences alike.

AL Kennedy will talk about her latest book. | Robin Niedojadlo

“This year’s festival is not just a celebration of enthralling and entertaining established Scottish writing, but a showcase of new talent.”

Ely Percy, best known as the author of Duck Feet, said: “I’m really excited for this year’s festival. One of the things I like about it is that it’s so diverse and has people from all walks of life. It’s really accessible to ordinary people - a lovely event with a really good atmosphere.”

The festival programme has events centred around poetry, fiction, non-fiction, and memoir, including a Family Day taking place on the Saturday.

Irvine Welsh will talk about his writing career, his passion for music and the latest instalment in his recent crime series, Resolution.

Belle and Sebastian singer Stuart Murdoch will discuss his novel. | Marisa Privitera Murdoch

He will be joined on stage by fellow Scottish author Ewan Morrison, whose latest novel, For Emma, is a big tech thriller which leaves a father desperately searching for answers after his daughter is killed in an AI experiment.

In a panel on food, The Hebridean Baker, Coinneach MacLeod, returns to the festival to host a discussion about the power of the culinary world in shaping who we are and Malaysian Scottish chef of Glasgow’s award-winning restaurant GaGa, Julie Lin, will introduce her new book Sama Sama.

Glaswegian Chris McQueer will take to the stage to discuss his debut novel, Hermit, which follows the story of a young man who hasn’t left the house in months, alongside Edinburgh Makar and author of The Cat Prince and Boyfriends, Michael Pedersen. They will be in conversation with Renfrewshire-based writer Kirstin Innes.

The Writer’s Playlist series pairs writers who make music with musicians who also write books and celebrates all things literary and musical.

Stuart Murdoch, best known as lead singer-songwriter for Glasgow-formed band Belle and Sebastian, will share his debut novel, Nobody’s Empire, which tells the tale of a young musician living with chronic fatigue syndrome.

Other highlights of this strand include a conversation hosted by Nicola Meighan with folk singer-songwriter turned novelist James Yorkston and Shetland-raised writer Malachy Tallack, whose new book, That Beautiful Atlantic Waltz, is a testimony to his love of country music.