Donald Trump’s government has criticised funding grants made during the Biden administration

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Donald Trump’s government has criticised his State Department’s “radical” sponsorship of one of Scotland’s biggest festivals, attacking the event for its promotion of discussion on “gender identity and racial equality”.

Detailing a list of what he described as “radical, far-left grants” issued by the State Department and United States Agency for International Development (USAID) under the Joe Biden administration, congressman Brian Mast cited $39,652 (£31,000) of funding given to the Edinburgh International Book Festival (EIBF) for its 2023 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Mast, the House of Representatives’ foreign affairs committee chairman, criticised the EIBF “seminars” in a video which he claimed would make the State Department “actually answer for” its funding decisions.

Other grants slated by Mr Mast alongside the book festival funding include $15 million of condoms given to the Taliban, $446,700 to promote the expansion of atheism in Nepal, $32,000 to support an LGBTQ-centred comic book in Peru and $70,884 to create a musical to promote diversity and inclusion in Ireland.

The US funding is believed to have supported the Transatlantic Conversations programme at the 2023 festival, which featured nine American authors, including Honorée Fanonne Jeffers, who discussed her novel detailing generations of one family through the slave trade and Civil War and Torrey Peters on their debut novel about a trans woman and her ex-partner who has detransitioned.

Brian Mast, pictured here speaking during a roundtable discussion with the House Foreign Affairs Committee earlier this month. | Getty Images

In the video, after listing dozens of funding beneficiaries, Mr Mast said: “We've got hundreds more of these that we could list: on and on and on and on. Democrats, you might be saying, ‘Oh, this is just a drop in the bucket’, but this is a state of waste.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every one of those is a wasteful drop in the bucket and no American worker deserves to have their dollars go into these things.”

The video was published shortly after Mr Trump froze funding for the US Government's overseas aid arm, USAID. All of the nearly 10,000 employees at USAID, aside from personnel deemed essential, have been placed on administrative leave, while staff working for the organisation’s head office in Washington have been told they will be assigned 15 minutes later this week to “retrieve their personal belongings”.

An Edinburgh International Book Festival spokesperson said: “The US Embassy, London, has supported American and US based authors to attend and take part in events at the Edinburgh International Book Festival, like many other nations from around the world that support their artists at various festivals and events in the UK and elsewhere.

“We are a platform for debate and discussion and our programming aims to be inclusive, diverse and to contain a wide spectrum of ideas and political opinions; our 2024 funding from the US Embassy, London, supported a programme including geopolitical discussion and countering misinformation entitled 'Democracy Matters' which also provided the opportunity for young people to attend events on democracy for free.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad