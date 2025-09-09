The skatepark is part of a wider project to regenerate the riverside spot for the community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The opening of a community skatepark in Edinburgh has been delayed after a council inspection found outstanding safety issues during a recent inspection.

The new skate space was due to open at Coalie Park, on the Water of Leith, as part of a community project to improve the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, an inspection by Edinburgh City Council in July identified additional safety measures needed to stop skaters tipping over the edge of the skate bowl on to the walkway below.

The skate space is not yet open to the public | The Scotsman

A sign at the site reads: “We’re sorry, we cannot open this facility yet. During inspection, an element was found to be non-compliant, and the risk is currently too high to allow safe use.”

The Edinburgh Wheels Project, which is managing the site, said the opening of the new community space has been pushed back three to four weeks as a result of the inspection findings.

It said at the point of handover to the council, inspectors identified the need for a fence at the edge of the bowl to prevent accidents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new facilities are designed to be a "positive" new space for young people in the community | The Scotsman

It said the additional work is set to be carried out shortly, after which the park will be ready to be opened to the community.

Colin Gilchrist, who deals with marketing and business support for the Edinburgh Wheels Project, said: “The council have been hugely supportive about this project and continue to be very understanding as we work together towards opening the new skate space at Coalie Park.”

He added: “We know the community is eager to see the skate space open, and we are equally excited to see it completed.

“This project has always been about creating something positive for young people and the wider community, and we are very close to realising that goal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project, which is being led by the Water of Leith Conservation Trust, forms part of the ongoing transformation of the park.

The first phase was completed in 2024 and saw the construction of riverside amphitheatre-style steps, as well as new benches, trees and planters.

The second phase - known as the Dock - has repurposed an existing brick structure into a new skate spot and will also feature Gaudi‑inspired mosaics designed by artist Campbell Barclay and volunteers.

As part of the build, the Edinburgh Wheels Project trained 11 young people who were not in work or education, helping them achieve certification which will allow them to work on construction sites across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A specialist skatepark construction team was also brought in to deliver the project.

Edinburgh City Council’s Culture and Communities Convener, Margaret Graham, said: “Unfortunately, there are a few safety critical items which must be addressed prior to handover to the council.

“We’re working on a solution so we can open the facility to the public as soon as possible.”

Hundreds of people shared their ideas for the future of the park back in 2021, and revealed significant support for improvements to offer a community space and protect the local environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the consultation, a masterplan for the site was drawn up and split the project into phases.